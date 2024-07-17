Lactose Intolerant? Here's Why You Should Consider Calcium Supplements
Below we share the many benefits of consuming calcium supplements if you have lactose intolerance.
Calcium is a vital mineral that plays a key role in various bodily functions, including building and maintaining strong bones and teeth, enabling muscle contraction, facilitating nerve transmission, and supporting blood clotting. For individuals with lactose intolerance, who may struggle to get enough calcium from dairy products, calcium supplements can be particularly beneficial. These supplements help ensure that they receive an adequate amount of calcium to support these essential functions, thereby reducing the risk of bone-related conditions like osteoporosis and fractures. Keep reading as we share the many benefits of consuming calcium supplements if you have lactose intolerance.
Health benefits of taking calcium supplements:
1. Bone health and density
Calcium is a crucial component of bone tissue. Taking calcium supplements helps maintain bone density and strength, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. Calcium is deposited in bones, providing structural integrity and supporting skeletal function, which is especially important as we age.
2. Dental health
Calcium is essential for strong teeth. It helps form and maintain the hard outer shell of teeth, protecting them from decay and cavities. Adequate calcium intake ensures that teeth remain strong and healthy, reducing the need for dental treatments.
3. Muscle function
Calcium plays a vital role in muscle contraction. It interacts with proteins in muscle cells to enable contraction and relaxation. Proper calcium levels ensure that muscles function efficiently, aiding in movement and physical activities, and preventing cramps and spasms.
4. Nerve transmission
Calcium is involved in neurotransmitter release, which is critical for nerve function. It helps transmit signals between nerves, facilitating communication within the nervous system. This is essential for coordinating bodily functions and responding to stimuli.
5. Blood clotting
Calcium is a key factor in the blood clotting process. It aids in the conversion of prothrombin to thrombin, a critical step in forming blood clots. This process is vital for wound healing and preventing excessive bleeding after injuries.
6. Heart health
Calcium helps regulate heart function by supporting the electrical activity that controls the heartbeat. It ensures proper contraction and relaxation of heart muscles, maintaining a healthy and regular heart rhythm. Adequate calcium levels are linked to reduced risk of cardiovascular issues.
7. Weight management
Some studies suggest that calcium can help in weight management. Calcium may bind to small amounts of dietary fat and prevent its absorption, reducing overall calorie intake. It also plays a role in regulating metabolism, which can influence body weight.
8. Hormonal secretion
Calcium is involved in the secretion of various hormones and enzymes. These biochemical messengers regulate numerous bodily functions, including metabolism, growth, and immune responses. Adequate calcium levels support the efficient functioning of these systems.
9. Prevention of osteomalacia
Osteomalacia, or softening of bones, can result from calcium deficiency. Taking supplements helps prevent this condition by ensuring that bones remain hard and durable. This is particularly important for individuals with limited dietary calcium intake.
10. Colon health
Calcium may reduce the risk of colorectal cancer by binding to potentially harmful substances in the digestive tract and preventing their absorption. It also supports the health of the colon lining, reducing the risk of polyp formation and other colon issues.
By ensuring adequate calcium intake through supplements, individuals who are lactose intolerant can maintain these critical bodily functions, supporting overall health and preventing various deficiencies and related conditions.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
