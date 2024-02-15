Here's Why You Should Not Take Iron And Calcium Supplements Together
If you are taking iron and calcium supplements together, you are making a huge mistake. Here's why.
Iron is best absorbed on an empty stomach
Both iron and calcium are essential for the human body to function properly. Iron plays a crucial role in the formation of hemoglobin. On the other hand, calcium is essential for healthy bones and teeth. You might require iron and calcium supplements at different stages of life. Experts often prescribe supplementation of these two during pregnancy, lactation and menopause. However, if you are taking these two supplements together, you are making a huge mistake. If you are wondering why, keep reading to know the answer.
The right time to take iron and calcium supplements
For maximum benefits and better absorption, it is essential to space doses of these two.
According to research, calcium can reduce iron absorption significantly by 40% to 60%. Therefore, it is wise to avoid calcium supplements as well as calcium-rich foods with iron supplements.
Iron is best absorbed on an empty stomach. So, you can take them before meals. Also, iron supplements may affect your digestive health. Therefore, contact your healthcare provider if the symptoms get worse.
In an old Instagram post, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija also mentioned, "iron and calcium have a great affinity for each other. They bind to each other and compete for the same receptor sites. Rendering them together may also be useless to you."
"Remember vitamins and minerals need their space to be absorbed. Mixing them renders them unavailable to you if they love each other more!" she added.
She also advised that you should keep these two supplements six hours apart.
Other things to keep in mind when taking iron supplements:
- If you are taking iron, keep at least two hours gap before consuming milk, cheese, yogurt, spinach, tea, coffee and cereals
- You should also avoid antacids for a few hours after taking iron supplements
- Do not consume iron supplements longer than advised
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
