Home »  Living Healthy »  Here's Why You Should Not Take Iron And Calcium Supplements Together

Here's Why You Should Not Take Iron And Calcium Supplements Together

If you are taking iron and calcium supplements together, you are making a huge mistake. Here's why.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Feb 15, 2024 05:31 IST
2-Min Read
Heres Why You Should Not Take Iron And Calcium Supplements Together

Iron is best absorbed on an empty stomach

Both iron and calcium are essential for the human body to function properly. Iron plays a crucial role in the formation of hemoglobin. On the other hand, calcium is essential for healthy bones and teeth. You might require iron and calcium supplements at different stages of life. Experts often prescribe supplementation of these two during pregnancy, lactation and menopause. However, if you are taking these two supplements together, you are making a huge mistake. If you are wondering why, keep reading to know the answer.

The right time to take iron and calcium supplements

For maximum benefits and better absorption, it is essential to space doses of these two.



RELATED STORIES
related

Side Effects Of Using Iron Supplements: Know Them

Despite the fact that it is necessary for your overall health, an excess of iron supplementation can take a negative toll on your health.

related

Side Effects Of Calcium Supplements You Didn't Know

Side Effects Of Calcium Supplements: Calcium is an important component of the body. It plays an important role in some of the body's crucial functions but taking too much calcium in the form of calcium supplements can be harmful for the body.

According to research, calcium can reduce iron absorption significantly by 40% to 60%. Therefore, it is wise to avoid calcium supplements as well as calcium-rich foods with iron supplements.

Iron is best absorbed on an empty stomach. So, you can take them before meals. Also, iron supplements may affect your digestive health. Therefore, contact your healthcare provider if the symptoms get worse.



In an old Instagram post, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija also mentioned, "iron and calcium have a great affinity for each other. They bind to each other and compete for the same receptor sites. Rendering them together may also be useless to you."

"Remember vitamins and minerals need their space to be absorbed. Mixing them renders them unavailable to you if they love each other more!" she added.

She also advised that you should keep these two supplements six hours apart.

Other things to keep in mind when taking iron supplements:

  • If you are taking iron, keep at least two hours gap before consuming milk, cheese, yogurt, spinach, tea, coffee and cereals
  • You should also avoid antacids for a few hours after taking iron supplements
  • Do not consume iron supplements longer than advised

Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases