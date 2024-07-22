Consider These Supplements If You Are Vegetarian
In this article, we list supplements vegetarians should consider taking for better health.
By incorporating these supplements, vegetarians can ensure they meet their nutritional needs
Supplements are products designed to provide nutrients that may not be consumed in sufficient quantities through diet alone. Vegetarians should consider taking supplements because their plant-based diets may lack certain nutrients commonly found in animal products. These nutrients are crucial for maintaining energy levels, cognitive function, bone health, and overall well-being. By taking specific supplements, vegetarians can ensure they meet their nutritional needs, prevent deficiencies, and support optimal health. Read on as we list supplements vegetarians should consider taking for better health.
10 Supplements that vegetarians should consider taking
1. Vitamin B12
Vitamin B12 is essential for nerve function, red blood cell formation, and DNA synthesis. It prevents anaemia, supports brain health, and improves energy levels. Found mainly in animal products, B12 is crucial for converting food into energy and maintaining healthy nerve cells. Deficiency can lead to fatigue, weakness, and neurological issues.
2. Vitamin D
Often called the "sunshine vitamin," it is synthesised in the skin upon exposure to sunlight. Vegetarians may need supplements, especially in low-sunlight regions, to prevent bone disorders and support immune health. It is important for bone health, immune function, and mood regulation.
3. Omega-3 fatty acids
Omega-3 fatty acids are important for heart health, brain function, and reducing inflammation. It lowers the risk of heart disease, supports brain health, and helps reduce inflammation. Although found in vegetarian foods, supplements can provide the necessary EPA and DHA, which are often found in fish oils.
4. Calcium
Calcium promotes strong bones and teeth, muscle function, and nerve signalling. While green leafy vegetables, tofu, and fortified plant milk provide calcium, supplements ensure adequate intake, especially for those at risk of osteoporosis.
5. Zinc
Zinc supports the immune system, promotes wound healing, and aids in cell division and growth. It is important for immune function, vegetarians may need supplements since plant-based zinc is less bioavailable. It aids in cell growth and repair, crucial for a strong immune response.
6. Iodine
Iodine supports metabolic rate, prevents goitre, and ensures proper thyroid function. It's essential for thyroid function, found in iodised salt and seaweed. Deficiency can lead to thyroid dysfunction, affecting metabolism.
7. Protein
Protein is necessary for muscle repair, immune function, and enzyme production. It helps build and repair tissues, supports the immune system, and provides a source of energy. While many plant foods provide protein, supplements ensure complete amino acid intake.
8. Vitamin K2
Vitamin K2 is important for bone and cardiovascular health. It supports bone mineralization, helps prevent arterial calcification, and aids in blood clotting. It also boosts bone and cardiovascular health and it directs calcium to bones and away from arteries.
9. Magnesium
Magnesium is vital for over 300 biochemical reactions in the body, including muscle and nerve function. It supports muscle and nerve function, helps regulate blood sugar levels, and aids in energy production.
10. Iron
Iron is crucial for the formation of haemoglobin, which carries oxygen in the blood. Non-heme iron from plant sources is less easily absorbed than heme iron from meat. Supplements can ensure adequate iron levels, preventing fatigue and boosting physical performance.
By incorporating these supplements, vegetarians can ensure they meet their nutritional needs, promoting overall health and well-being. Speak to a health professional to understand which supplements you should consider and how to consume them.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.