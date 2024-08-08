Consider Taking These Supplements This Monsoon
Taking supplements during the monsoon season is advisable because this period often brings increased susceptibility to infections and illnesses due to the humid environment, which fosters the growth of bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Additionally, dietary changes, limited sunlight exposure, and fluctuating weather can weaken the immune system and overall health. Supplements can help bridge nutritional gaps, bolster the immune system, and enhance the body's natural defences against seasonal pathogens. They provide essential vitamins, minerals, and other compounds that support immune function, reduce inflammation, and promote overall well-being, helping to maintain good health and prevent common monsoon-related ailments. Read on as we share a list of supplements you should consider taking in monsoon.
1. Vitamin C
Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage and supports the immune system by enhancing the production of white blood cells. During the monsoon, when the risk of catching a cold or flu is higher, Vitamin C can help reduce the severity and duration of these infections. It also promotes healthy skin, which acts as the first line of defence against pathogens.
2. Vitamin D
Exposure to sunlight, which is the natural source of Vitamin D, is often limited during the monsoon season. Vitamin D is crucial for the proper functioning of the immune system as it modulates the response to infections. Supplementing with Vitamin D can help maintain optimal levels, reducing the risk of respiratory infections and boosting overall immunity.
3. Zinc
Zinc is an essential mineral that plays a critical role in immune function. It supports the production and function of various immune cells, including T-cells and macrophages. During the monsoon, zinc supplementation can help prevent infections like the common cold and promote faster recovery from illnesses.
4. Probiotics
The monsoon season can disrupt gut health, leading to digestive issues and weakened immunity. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that help maintain a healthy balance of gut flora, which is essential for a robust immune system. Consuming probiotics can enhance gut health, improve digestion, and strengthen the body's natural defences against infections.
5. Curcumin
Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It helps modulate the immune response and protect against infections. During the monsoon, curcumin can reduce inflammation, boost immunity, and support respiratory health, making it a valuable supplement for overall well-being.
6. Garlic extract
Garlic has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties. It contains compounds like allicin, which have antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties. Garlic extract can boost the immune system, help fight off infections, and provide anti-inflammatory benefits, making it particularly useful during the monsoon season.
7. Elderberry
Elderberry is rich in antioxidants and vitamins that boost the immune system. It has been shown to reduce the severity and duration of colds and flu. During the monsoon, elderberry supplementation can help protect against respiratory infections and support overall health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
