8 Supplements That Can Help Boost Your Energy Levels
Supplements are products designed to add nutritional value to the diet, typically containing vitamins, minerals, herbs, amino acids, enzymes, or other beneficial substances. They can help boost energy levels by addressing specific nutritional deficiencies that may contribute to fatigue and low energy. By filling nutritional gaps and supporting metabolic processes, supplements can be an effective way to enhance energy levels and overall health. Keep reading as we share a list of supplements you can consider if you want to boost your energy levels.
1. Vitamin B12
Vitamin B12 is crucial for the production of red blood cells, which carry oxygen throughout the body. It also plays a vital role in converting food into energy at the cellular level. Adequate B12 levels can prevent anaemia, improve cognitive function, and support nerve health, reducing fatigue and enhancing overall vitality.
2. Iron
Iron is essential for producing haemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that transports oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body. Adequate iron levels ensure efficient oxygen delivery to tissues and organs. Preventing iron deficiency anaemia helps maintain energy levels, supports immune function, and promotes healthy muscle function and cognitive performance.
3. Magnesium
Magnesium is involved in over 300 biochemical reactions in the body, including energy production, muscle function, and nerve transmission. It helps convert food into energy and supports cellular metabolism. Sufficient magnesium levels can alleviate fatigue, support muscle and nerve function, improve sleep quality, and reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety.
4. Omega-3 fatty acids
Omega-3 fatty acids improve cellular function and reduce inflammation. They support brain health, cardiovascular function, and energy metabolism. Supplementation with omega-3s can reduce fatigue, improve mood, enhance cognitive function, support heart health, and reduce inflammation, leading to better overall energy and well-being.
5. L-carnitine
L-carnitine transports fatty acids into the mitochondria, where they are oxidised and used to produce energy. It aids in converting fat into a usable energy source. L-carnitine can enhance exercise performance, support fat metabolism, reduce muscle soreness, and improve heart health by enhancing energy production in heart cells.
6. Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha is an adaptogen that helps the body cope with stress and maintain energy levels. It supports adrenal function and balances cortisol levels, reducing fatigue and promoting sustained energy. Ashwagandha can improve stress resilience, enhance cognitive function, support immune health, and reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, leading to overall better energy and well-being.
7. Rhodiola rosea
Rhodiola Rosea is another adaptogen that helps the body adapt to stress and reduces fatigue. It improves cellular energy production and enhances endurance and mental performance. Rhodiola supplementation can increase physical stamina, reduce mental fatigue, enhance mood, and improve cognitive function, contributing to sustained energy levels.
8. Melatonin
Melatonin regulates sleep-wake cycles and improves sleep quality. Adequate sleep is essential for energy restoration and overall health. By promoting better sleep, melatonin can enhance daytime alertness, improve cognitive function, support immune health, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases associated with poor sleep.
Each of these supplements supports energy production and overall health in unique ways, contributing to a more vibrant and active lifestyle.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
