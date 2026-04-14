Can Poor Posture Affect Hormones and Headaches? Doctor Explains Tech Neck Health Risks
Poor posture can affect hormones and even lead to headaches. Here is how Dr Harish Ghoota explains the health risks associated with tech neck.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Poor posture, driven by increased screen time, causes tech neck and related health issues
- Tech neck reshapes the spine and causes neck pain, headaches, and muscle stiffness
- Poor posture can trigger tension and cervicogenic headaches by straining cervical muscles
The problem of poor posture is at an all-time high, as it can impact the day-to-day experience, along with functioning. The primary cause of poor posture is a rise in screen time across all ages that unknowingly exposes the population to this health risk. Tech neck, or the forward head posture caused by prolonged use of phones or laptops, is leading to growing complaints of neck pain, frequent headaches, and overall fatigue. According to the research published in the Biomedicines journal, chronic stress that is indicative of a poor posture can cause headaches and even impact hormones. The interrelated functioning is a cause of concern, as poor posture can do much more damage than people assume.
What Is Tech Neck?
Tech neck, as described in the European Health Journal, tends to reshape the spine. The continuous nature of the problem that involves forward head posture puts undue pressure on the neck when it is tilted forward. The head weight needs to be supported by the natural curvature of the spine that can change when excessive technological devices are used consistently. You need to actively check your posture while using a digital device, as it can affect the way your spine, neck, and back of the head can become.
The common symptoms of tech neck include:
- Neck and shoulder pain that signals overuse of muscles or damage to tissues.
- Upper back stiffness indicates the body is unable to relax its muscles for a long duration.
- Jaw tension can occur as the neck and jaw muscles can get stressed out if, for prolonged periods, the posture is poor.
- Recurrent headaches are a common byproduct of tech neck, as looking at screens causes neck muscles and upper back muscles to get strained.
NDTV spoke to Dr Harish Ghoota, Director of Orthopaedics, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, who describes "tech neck as a musculoskeletal imbalance with neurological effects".
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How Poor Posture Can Trigger Headaches
Poor posture that involves looking at your screens for long hours on end while not supporting the natural curvature of your spine can lead to significant health issues. According to the research published in the Romanian Journal of Neurology, headaches are a common byproduct of looking at screens for a long duration.
The strain from poor posture can compress the cervical muscles and nerves, which causes pain and can lead to disability, as too much pain can put a strain on the overall body.
Reduced blood flow and muscle tension affect pain signalling pathways, and their effect on the nervous system needs to be taken seriously.
Types of headaches that are linked to poor posture are as follows:
- Tension headaches can occur when the head starts throbbing with pain, and they can even lead to migraines.
- Cervicogenic headaches are aches that radiate from the neck to the head, with the primary cause being poor posture from excessive technological device usage.
Can Poor Posture Affect Hormones? What A Doctor Say
According to research published in the Human Physiology journal, poor posture can affect hormones when the body is under extreme stress. Dr Harish Ghoota, Director of Orthopaedics, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, explains, 'Poor posture has the ability to influence the stress response system in the body.' Here are some additional ways poor posture can impact hormones:
- Chronic discomfort keeps the body in a low-grade "fight-or-flight" mode that doesn't give the body time to relax.
- Elevated cortisol, or a stress hormone, can build up over time and can compound to long-term health risks.
- There are possible downstream effects that can occur from persistent bad posture:
- Fatigue or being chronically tired even after sleep.
- Poor sleep cycle that is disturbed and isn't relaxing for the brain to process its metabolic waste.
- Mood changes can occur that can lead to issues with emotional regulation.
- Having difficulty concentrating is a common issue, as when the pain gets unbearable, the brain goes into repair mode instead of focusing on what is in front of it.
- Slouched posture is also linked to altered breathing patterns, as it can affect oxygenation and nervous system balance.
Note: Poor posture does not directly cause hormone disease, but it may contribute to dysregulation when combined with stress and physical inactivity.
The Brain-Neck-Hormone Connection
According to the research in the Frontiers in Neuroendocrinology Journal, people need to know that the brain and neck are connected to the hormone regulation pathways in the body. And when chronic stress is introduced into the equation, then poor posture can become the trigger to actual health issues. Poor neck posture can affect the way the body functions and even impact mobility through a negative impact on muscles. Here is how:
- The vagus nerve is responsible for regulating involuntary bodily functions, and a poor posture that develops over a period of time can impact it negatively.
- Autonomic nervous system balance is needed, which can be affected by poor posture that strains the back, shoulder, and neck muscles.
- Improper posture may reduce parasympathetic activity that is needed for the "rest and digest" phase of the body.
There are two possible byproducts of the brain and neck being impacted by poor posture:
- Increased anxiety perception that can impact mental health.
- Heightened pain sensitivity is possible as strained muscles trigger the pain receptors.
These health risks and correlated health impacts are all the more reason to deploy posture correction strategies that can improve:
Headache frequency, as a prolonged duration of poor posture, can increase the time that headaches can linger. You need to practise the following to ensure your posture is suited to the natural curvature of your spine:
A sense of calm is needed to deploy cautious strategies that can correct your posture.
Sleep quality is important, as your body is in rest mode and needs the required support structure to make it better for your spine to take its natural shape while the conscious brain is asleep.
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Who Is Most At Risk?
Dr Harish Ghoota, says that tech neck and posture-related symptoms are common in:
- Office workers who sit stationary for long hours tend to ignore why they need to stretch their legs from time to time.
- Teenagers and young adults as their doom-scrolling habits tend to override their ability to regulate their own health.
- Work-from-home professionals who sit in the wrong working environment for long hours without any back or eye-level platform support.
- People with low physical activity levels tend to have a much higher incidence of health risks related to poor posture.
The risk increases significantly with the following adjacent factors that can make people feel the negative health impacts in an increased manner:
- Long screen hours, as people tend to forget how long their body has been still.
- Poor ergonomic setup that doesn't take eye-level laptop or digital device support.
- Lack of breaks worsens the health risks due to poor posture.
Signs Your Headaches May Be Posture-Related
Dr Harish Ghoota has identified red flags that can signal your headaches may be related to your posture:
- Headaches that can get worse after screen time mean that your headache is induced by poor posture.
- Neck stiffness that gets better after stretching means that your neck, shoulder, and back muscles are strained.
- Pain that improves with posture correction is needed to figure out if you need to carefully check your posture to avoid pain.
- Possible nausea or headache are signs that your headache is posture-related and needs to be addressed.
What A Doctor Recommends To Reduce Tech Neck Risks
There are daily fixes and exercises that Dr Harish Ghoota, Director of Orthopaedics, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, recommends to reduce health risks related to tech neck:
Daily fixes include:
- Set your screen at eye level so that your screen is not causing you to strain your eyes while looking at it.
- The 20-20-20 rule entails every 20 minutes, look 20 feet away for 20 seconds to give your eyes and brain a rest.
- Maintain a neutral spine posture to support the natural curvature of your spine.
Exercises that a doctor suggests:
- Neck retractions or chin tucks can strengthen the deep muscles in the neck and are designed to improve neck posture.
- Shoulder blade squeezes involve exercises that strengthen the muscles between your shoulder blades to improve posture and shoulder stability.
- Chest opening stretches that make use of the shoulder, neck, and back muscles.
Lifestyle Tips That Can Reduce Poor Posture Health Risks
You need to pay attention to your lifestyle and introduce the right kind of physical activity that can reduce the health impact from poor posture:
- Strengthen your upper back and core muscles to make them more resilient to stress.
- Regular physical activity is needed to strengthen the body's muscles to deal with the stress that is induced by it.
- You need to avoid prolonged phone use with your head bent forward, as it can lead to issues.
- Note: You need consistency over intensity to address poor posture health risks.
When To See A Doctor
There are certain criteria that signal the need to see a doctor; here is what you need to know:
- Persistent headaches despite posture correction are a cause for alarm, and you need to consult a doctor to figure out the root cause.
- Tingling, numbness, or weakness can signal healthy tissue damage or pinched nerves that can be debilitating to deal with, so seeking medical advice is necessary.
- Severe or worsening pain that leads to problems with daily functioning needs to be addressed medically.
- Headaches with vision problems, vomiting, or dizziness are severe cases of health impacts from poor posture.
Poor posture is increasingly recognised as a functional health issue. Medical professionals like Dr Harish Ghoota urge early correction to prevent chronic pain and stress-related symptoms. Small daily changes can significantly improve long-term health.
Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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