Glaucoma: Importance Of Early Detection, Symptoms And Care
Glaucoma is a condition which occurs as the result of abnormally high pressure built up inside an eye. Over a period of time, this increased pressure will erode the optic nerve tissue, which ultimately leads to vision loss.
Get your eyes screened every six months to prevent glaucoma
HIGHLIGHTS
- Glaucoma can cause blurry vision
- It can make you see halo like rings around the lights and images
- During early stages of glaucoma, the color of the eyes turns the red
Eyesight is one of the most important senses for a human, with 80% of human ability to perceive things comes from eyesight. Eyes are one of the most vital organs, their care is imperative to everyone. Various factors affect the health of the eyes and lead to some major eyes related diseases. Glaucoma is one of such eye conditions, where the optic nerve is severely damaged. Glaucoma, if not detected at an early stage and treated, can lead to loss of eyesight.
The reason behind additional pressure that gets built up in the eye can vary from one person to another. More often, this eye condition is hereditary and puts the person at higher risk of developing if the person is additionally suffering from farsighted or nearsighted and is a diabteic. In very few cases, glaucoma can be caused due to blunt injury to the eye , a severe eye infection or any other inflammatory condition. It is also a condition that is increasingly found in the people over age 40.
There are different kinds of glaucoma and that show different symptoms and different stages. The 4 kinds of glaucoma are: Open Angle Glaucoma, Angle Closure Glaucoma and Secondary Glaucoma.
Symptoms of Glaucoma
Most people cannot identify symptoms at an early stage as they can be mistaken for an infection or small change eyesight. Some of the common and main symptoms of glaucoma are:
- Seeing rings and halos around lights: A person suffering from glaucoma, at early stages can see halo like rings around the lights and images. This is a very common and important symptom of the condition.
- Sudden blurred vision: In this condition, there will be a sudden blurred vision or hazy vision. This is a symptom more often found in infants suffering from glaucoma.
- Redness in the eye: During early stages of glaucoma, the color of the eyes turns the red and this should be mistaken for any kind of eye infection.
While there is no effective treatment for Glaucoma, taking a few simple steps as follows can help in prevention of the disease.
Steps to lower the risk of complete vision loss
- Early detection: Glaucoma is a condition where the pressure inside the eye builds up that leads to loss of vision. Hence, regular screening is very important and the interval between the screening should not exceed 6 months. If the condition runs in the family, it is imperative for the person to visit an ophthalmologist regularly.
- Protect your eyes: When there is a history of glaucoma in the family or if a person suffers from weak optic nerve, they should pay attention to safeguarding their eyes against any blunt trauma or exposure to screen for long durations.
- Decrease the use of external agents: External agents like eye makeup should be avoided or used with extreme caution as they can cause irritation. These irritants can make the eye feel itchy and create an urge to scratch. Scratching can make things worse and cause redness in the eye. Hence, it is always advisable to avoid these irritants.
All these are common symptoms that can be mistaken for an eye infection. It is crucial to observe these symptoms and consult an opthamologist for a diagnosis and follow the treatment plan to avoid complete vision loss.
(Dr Alpa Atul Poorabia, Senior Ophthalmic Consultant, Refractive, Cornea and Cataract Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Kondapur, Hyderabad)
