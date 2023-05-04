Home »  Eyes »  Children Are Prone To Weak Eyesight; Here's How To Prevent It

Read on as we discuss some simple tips that can pose helpful in improving your kid's eyesight and prevent eye-related issues.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: May 4, 2023 03:32 IST
3-Min Read
Make sure your kid's screen time is as little as possible

Children are prone to weak eyesight because their eyes are still developing. Many children are born with a slightly misshapen eye, or they develop one as they grow. This can lead to a range of vision problems, such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. Additionally, children are often exposed to electronic screens for extended periods of time, which can cause eye strain and fatigue.

Taking good care of eyes is important for kids because vision problems can affect their learning, behaviour, and overall well-being. Studies have shown that children with untreated vision problems often have poor academic performance, low self-esteem, and behavioural problems in school. This can have a long-term impact on their future success.

In addition, good eye health is important for children's physical development. For example, poor eyesight can affect their hand-eye coordination, balance, and gross motor skills. This can make it harder for them to participate in physical activities and sports, which are important for their overall health and well-being.



Taking active steps towards improving your kid's eyesight can also boost their overall health. In this article, we discuss some simple tips that can pose helpful in improving your kid's eyesight and prevent eye-related issues.

8 Tips to treat and prevent eyesight weakening in kids:

1. Encourage outdoor activities

Spending time in natural light can help to reduce the risk of developing myopia or nearsightedness. Encourage your child to spend more time playing outdoors.

2. Limit screen time

Excessive screen time can lead to eye strain, dry eyes and other vision problems. It is important to limit your child's screen time and encourage them to take frequent breaks.

3. Provide proper lighting

Proper lighting can help to reduce eye strain and fatigue. Ensure that your child's study area has adequate lighting and avoid harsh glares and reflections on their screens.

4. Encourage a healthy diet

A well-balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help to maintain good vision health. Encourage your child to eat a diet rich in leafy greens, fruits, and vegetables.

5. Get regular eye check-ups

Regular eye check-ups can detect vision problems at an early stage. Schedule regular eye exams for your child to prevent and treat vision problems.

6. Promote good hygiene practices

Encourage your child to wash their hands frequently, especially before touching their eyes. This can help prevent the spread of infections that can cause eye problems.

7. Provide protective eyewear

Eye injuries are common among children, especially during sports and other outdoor activities. Ensure that your child wears protective eyewear to prevent eye injuries.

8. Teach good reading habits

Encourage your child to read in well-lit areas and at a comfortable distance. Discourage them from reading in low light or lying down, which can strain their eyes.

In conclusion, taking care of children's eyes is important not only for their academic and physical performance but also for their overall well-being. By encouraging good eye health habits and addressing vision problems early on, parents can help their children achieve their full potential.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Home Remedies

World Malaria Day: 5 Effective Home Remedies To Manage Malaria Symptoms
World Malaria Day: 5 Effective Home Remedies To Manage Malaria Symptoms

