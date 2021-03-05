ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Emotions »  Stress Symptoms: Know The Effect Of Uncontrolled Stress On Your Body

Stress Symptoms: Know The Effect Of Uncontrolled Stress On Your Body

Stress is more harmful than you think. It can affect your both mental and physical health. Here are some signs and symptoms of stress you need to watch out for.
  By: Ashwini HJ  Updated: Mar 5, 2021 10:48 IST
2-Min Read
Stress Symptoms: Know The Effect Of Uncontrolled Stress On Your Body

Uncontrolled stress can harm your health in more ways than one

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Uncontrolled stress can make you consume more calories
  2. Stress can also affect your sleep patterns
  3. Stress has a negative effect on your immunity too

Pandemic has left us with a myriad of emotions and reactions. The varied reactions seen amongst humans include boredom, moodiness, anger, irritation, frustration, maladaptive coping through the use of mind-altering substances, uncertainty and sense of loss of control. All of these can lead to anxiety, panic and depression. The most vulnerable groups are children and elderly. Children have not been able to attend schools. They have been subjected to boredom, agitation and frustration because of home isolation and not being able to socialise with their peers. Without an opportunity for outdoor play and socialisation, they have developed excessive addiction to gadgets, social media and online sources entertainment. Child experts feel there is an increase in social isolation and feelings of loneliness in children and adolescents post pandemic.

Signs of stress

Dr. Ruchi Gupta says, "The most appropriate way to overcome stress is early identification of the signs of stress. The signs are feelings of constant worry or anxiety, being overwhelmed, difficulty in concentrating and relaxing, mood swings, irritability or having a short temper, low self-esteem, changes in eating and sleeping habits, using alcohol, tobacco or illicit drugs to relax, aches and pains, particularly muscle tension, diarrhoea and constipation and feelings of nausea. These signs can be experienced as a group of symptoms or one symptom for a consistent period of time."


RELATED STORIES
related

Make These Lifestyle Changes To Beat Stress Effectively

Stress is more harmful than you think. To control the risk of health issues linked with stress, you can make simple changes in diet and lifestyle. Rad here to know some of these.

related

Understanding The Impact Of Stress On Sleep: Know Tips Manage Stress

Stress is harmful to your health in various ways. It can also affect your sleep pattern. Read here to know the impact of stress on your sleep and how to manage stress.

Also read: Factors That Can Affect Your Gut Health: Diet, Stress, Dental Health And More

ht3o232
Newsbeep

Stress can trigger digestive issues if left untreated
Photo Credit: iStock

How to take care of your mental health?

1. Avoid speculations regarding the cure/vaccine of COVID-19

Avoid speculations and only read from reputable sources for information. Rumours and speculations fuel anxiety.

2. Stay connected with family and friends

Social isolation is associated with poor mental health. Long term effects of social isolation are Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and depression. You can tackle this by staying connected and being in touch with family and friends. Resume socialisation in small groups to beat loneliness.

3. Manage Fear

Getting the right facts minimises fear. Become mindful about what you read. Indulge in a positive and motivating 'self-talk'.

Also read: Make These Lifestyle Changes To Beat Stress Effectively

4. Follow a Daily Routine

Waking up, having meals and retiring at an affixed time each day gives a structure to a person's day. It is essential to carve out blocks of time for work, exercise and entertainment. Regular routine has a calming and reassuring effect on mind.

(Ashwini HJ is a Chief Psychologist and Dr. Ruchi Gupta, Consultant Psychiatrist at Pro Physio Healthcare)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein
Health Benefits Of Mint Leaves
Tips To Combat Iron Deficiency
Lifestyle Tips For Boosting Fertility
Tips For Post-Workout Recovery
Reasons Why You Must Have Ghee Daily
Potassium-Rich Foods To Control High BP
10 Hacks For Managing PCOS

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Eliminate Bloating With These Simple Yet Effective Home Remedies
Eliminate Bloating With These Simple Yet Effective Home Remedies

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

This Is How Intermittent Fasting Affects Your Fat Tissues

Type 2 Diabetes: Regular Exercise Can Be Effective For Prevention

Study Reveals Too Much Coffee Consumption Can Be Detrimental For Your Heart Health

Study Reveals Fructose-Rich Diet May Cause Damage To Immune System

Here's How Exercise May Benefit Older Adults With Alzheimer's Dementia

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases