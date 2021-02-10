ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Emotions »  Make These Lifestyle Changes To Beat Stress Effectively

Make These Lifestyle Changes To Beat Stress Effectively

Stress is more harmful than you think. To control the risk of health issues linked with stress, you can make simple changes in diet and lifestyle. Rad here to know some of these.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 10, 2021 04:56 IST
2-Min Read
Make These Lifestyle Changes To Beat Stress Effectively

You can beat stress effectively by following a healthy lifestyle

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Stress can put you at an increased risk of heart disease
  2. A healthy diet can also help you control stress effectively
  3. Reduce screen time to give your body the required rest

Stress is harmful to overall health in several ways. It can hurt both physical and mental health. Your skin can too suffer from chronic stress. According to studies, stress can deteriorate your heart health too. You are also more likely to consume more calories when stressed which can make you gain weight. It can also be a reason behind digestive issues and hair fall. But stress is manageable! You can follow a few simple steps and beat stress. Here are some lifestyle changes you must try.

Lifestyle changes to manage stress


RELATED STORIES
related

Try These Foods And Drinks To Relieve Stress And Anxiety Effectively

Foods and drinks for stress and anxiety: A healthy diet can help you fight stress and anxiety effectively. Read here to know from the expert a list of foods you should be consuming.

related

Stressed Amidst Festive Preparations? Here Are Some Tips To Beat Stress Effectively

Festivals are around the corner. With so many preparations to do you might feel a little stressed. Here are some tips for you to manage stress effectively.

1. Start your day appropriately

Newsbeep

The way you start your day has an impact on your mood throughout the day. Many check their mobile phones as soon as they wake up which takes you to the alert mode instantly. Drinking caffeine as first thing in the morning is also not a healthy choice. Start your day with exercising and keep the risk of several diseases at bay. Exercising also helps in controlling stress.

n8bteong

Start your day with exercising to keep stress under control
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Take breaks wisely

One of the common mistakes that many make is switching from one gadget to another. Usually, people take a break from work and switch to phones. To take a break from the stressful schedule you need to enjoy some time offline. Go for a walk, talk to your friends or do other activities you like.

Also read: Understanding The Impact Of Stress On Sleep: Know Tips Manage Stress

3. Fix your sleep schedule

You might have heard about the importance of good sleep for your overall health several times. A good night's sleep gives your body the required rest and helps in controlling stress. Better sleep can also help you maintain healthy body weight.

d4jm05c

A healthy sleep schedule can allow your body to function properly
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Do not binge comfort foods

Many are likely to consume comfort foods like sweets and desserts when stressed. These can load up your diet with unnecessary calories.

Also read: Try These Foods And Drinks To Relieve Stress And Anxiety Effectively

5. Choose the right ways to beat stress

Many also choose to smoke whenever they are stressed. The adverse effects of smoking are well-known. Smoking when you are stressed can make it worse.

Also read: Mental Health: Beat Stress And Anxiety With These Simple Tips

To beat stress effectively you can practice yoga and meditation too!


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Reasons Why You Must Have Ghee Daily
Potassium-Rich Foods To Control High BP
10 Hacks For Managing PCOS
Weight Loss Friendly Snacks
8 Rules To Lose Fat Permanently
Managing Arthritis Pain In Winters
5 Tips To Avoid Falling Sick
Yoga Asanas To Boost Mental Health
Harvest Festivals: Tips For Diabetics
Winter Superfoods: Add These To Your Diet

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Know About Risk Factors Of Interstitial Lung Diseases

 

Home Remedies

Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels
Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Walnuts Benefits: They Can Diminish Negative Results of H. Pylori Infection, New Study Finds

Up Your Zinc Intake To Boost Fertility During COVID-19 Pandemic, Finds New Study

Can Omega-3 Fatty Acids Help Prevent Asthma? Study Reveals The Link

Depression Symptoms And Metabolism: Study Reveals Surprising Link

COVID-19: Anitbody Levels In Patients May Fade Quickly Post Recovery, Says Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases