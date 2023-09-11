Home »  Emotions »  Stress: Do You Stress Eat? Follow These Tips To Help Manage Your Diet

Stress: Do You Stress Eat? Follow These Tips To Help Manage Your Diet

Read on as we discuss the signs of stress eating and tips to help you overcome it.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Sep 11, 2023 06:38 IST
3-Min Read
Stress: Do You Stress Eat? Follow These Tips To Help Manage Your Diet

Stress can affect mental as well as physical well being

Stress eating refers to the habit of consuming food, often unhealthy or high in calories, in response to feelings of stress, anxiety, or other negative emotions. It is a coping mechanism used by individuals to momentarily alleviate or distract themselves from stressors. Keep reading as we discuss the signs of stress eating and tips to help you overcome it.

There are some common signs and characteristics of stress eating, which may include:

1. Emotional hunger



Feeling an intense craving for specific types of food, usually comfort foods like chocolate, ice cream, chips, or high-carbohydrate items.

2. Mindless eating



Consuming food without paying attention to hunger signals or stopping when full. Eating quickly or absentmindedly is also common.

3. Eating for comfort

Using food as a source of emotional comfort or as a way to relieve stress, boredom, or sadness rather than to satisfy physical hunger.

4. Craving specific foods

Having an overwhelming desire for certain foods that provide an immediate sense of pleasure or a temporary mood boost.

5. Social isolation

Avoiding social situations or eating alone to engage in stress eating behaviours, often out of embarrassment or guilt.

6. Feeling guilty afterwards

Experiencing guilt, shame, or regret after consuming excessive amounts of food while dealing with stress or negative emotions.

Here's how to overcome stress eating:

1. Identify triggers

Recognise the situations or emotions that lead to stress eating. By becoming aware of your triggers, you can develop strategies to overcome them.

2. Find alternative coping mechanisms

Instead of turning to food, find healthier ways to manage stress. Experiment with activities like exercise, meditation, deep breathing, or engaging in hobbies that bring you joy.

3. Plan your meals

Create a meal plan that includes balanced and nutritious options. Having pre-planned meals reduces the likelihood of making impulsive, unhealthy food choices due to stress.

4. Practice mindful eating

Slow down and pay attention to your mealtime experience. Savor each bite, listen to your body's hunger and fullness cues, and focus on nourishing your body rather than using food as an emotional crutch.

5. Stay hydrated

Dehydration can sometimes be mistaken for hunger. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your body properly hydrated and minimise unnecessary snacking.

6. Get enough sleep

Lack of sleep can lead to increased stress and a higher likelihood of turning to food for comfort. Prioritise getting 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to improve overall well-being.

7. Seek emotional support

Reach out to friends, family, or a therapist during times of stress. Talking about your feelings and concerns can help alleviate stress and reduce the urge to turn to food for comfort.

8. Create a supportive environment

Surround yourself with healthy food options and remove or minimise the presence of trigger foods in your home. This way, you are less likely to reach for unhealthy snacks when stress strikes.

9. Practice portion control

If you occasionally feel the need to indulge in comfort food, practice portion control. Allow yourself a small portion and savour it mindfully, rather than mindlessly consuming a large amount.

10. Prioritise self-care

Engage in activities that promote relaxation and self-care, such as taking baths, reading, practicing yoga, or enjoying hobbies. Taking time for yourself reduces stress levels and helps you avoid turning to food as a coping mechanism.

By implementing these tips, you can gradually overcome stress eating and improve both your mental and physical well-being. If stress eating becomes a persistent or problematic behaviour, seeking support from a healthcare professional or therapist can be beneficial.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

