Anxiety: Quick Foods To Lower Stress Levels

Here we share a list of foods that may help lower your stress levels and boost overall health.
Green tea contains L-theanine, an amino acid that has been shown to promote relaxation

Stress is a natural response to challenges or threats, whether they're real or perceived. When you encounter a stressful situation, your body releases hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. This response prepares your body to deal with the perceived threat by increasing heart rate, boosting energy levels, and sharpening focus.

Certain foods can help reduce stress by providing nutrients and compounds that support overall health and help regulate the body's stress response. Keep reading as we share a list of foods that may help lower your stress levels and boost overall health.

Here are 10 simple foods that can help lower stress levels:



1. Spinach

Spinach is rich in magnesium, which helps regulate cortisol levels, a hormone associated with stress. Additionally, spinach contains folate, which helps produce dopamine, a neurotransmitter that regulates mood.



2. Salmon

Salmon is high in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to reduce inflammation and promote brain health. Omega-3s also help regulate neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which can improve mood and reduce stress.

3. Blueberries

Blueberries are packed with antioxidants, particularly flavonoids, which have been shown to reduce stress and improve cognitive function. They also contain vitamin C, which supports the immune system and reduces oxidative stress.

4. Avocado

Avocados are rich in healthy fats, particularly monounsaturated fats, which can help lower blood pressure and reduce inflammation. They also contain potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure and reduce the effects of stress.

5. Yogurt

Yogurt contains probiotics, which promote a healthy gut microbiome. Research suggests that a healthy gut-brain axis is important for regulating stress and anxiety levels. Additionally, yogurt is rich in calcium, which has been linked to reduced levels of stress and anxiety.

6. Almonds

Almonds are a good source of vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps protect cells from oxidative stress. They also contain magnesium and zinc, both of which play a role in regulating mood and reducing stress.

7. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a complex carbohydrate that provides a steady release of energy and can help stabilise blood sugar levels. This can prevent fluctuations in mood and energy levels, reducing stress. Oatmeal also contains fibre, which promotes a healthy digestive system.

8. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains flavonoids, which have been shown to reduce stress hormones like cortisol. It also contains magnesium, which helps relax muscles and regulate mood. However, moderation is key due to its calorie and sugar content.

9. Green tea

Green tea contains L-theanine, an amino acid that has been shown to promote relaxation and reduce stress. It also contains antioxidants called catechins, which have anti-inflammatory properties and may help protect against stress-related damage to cells.

10. Bananas

Bananas are rich in potassium and vitamin B6, both of which play a role in the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates mood and promotes relaxation. They also contain magnesium, which helps relax muscles and reduce stress.

Incorporating these foods into your diet can provide a range of nutrients and compounds that support overall health and help lower stress levels.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases