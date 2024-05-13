Home »  Emotions »  Mental Health: These Hacks Might Help Reduce Your Anxiety

Mental Health: These Hacks Might Help Reduce Your Anxiety

Below we share quick tips to help reduce your anxiety.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: May 13, 2024 02:59 IST
3-Min Read
Deep breathing helps activate the body's relaxation response, reducing stress hormones

Anxiety is a natural response to stress or perceived threats, characterised by feelings of fear, worry, or unease. While it's normal to experience occasional anxiety in response to challenging situations, chronic or excessive anxiety that interferes with daily life and functioning may indicate an anxiety disorder. Fortunately, you can follow a few tips to reduce anxiety. Read on as we share quick tips to help reduce your anxiety.

7 Quick hacks that might help reduce anxiety:

1. Practice deep breathing



Deep breathing helps activate the body's relaxation response, reducing stress hormones like cortisol and increasing feel-good hormones like serotonin. To follow this hack correctly, find a quiet space, sit or lie down comfortably, and inhale deeply through your nose for a count of four, hold for a count of four, and exhale slowly through your mouth for a count of six.

2. Limit caffeine and alcohol



Caffeine and alcohol can exacerbate anxiety symptoms by increasing heart rate, disrupting sleep, and triggering mood swings. To follow this hack correctly, limit your intake of caffeinated beverages like coffee, tea, and soda, and moderate your alcohol consumption.

3. Get sufficient sleep

Lack of sleep can significantly impact mood and cognitive function, increasing susceptibility to anxiety and stress. Adequate sleep helps regulate emotions, consolidate memories, and recharge the body. To follow this hack correctly, aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night by establishing a regular sleep schedule, creating a relaxing bedtime routine, and optimising your sleep environment.

4. Practice gratitude journaling

Gratitude journaling involves writing down things you're thankful for, which can shift focus away from negative thoughts and promote feelings of positivity and well-being. It also enhances self-esteem and fosters resilience in the face of challenges. To follow this hack correctly, set aside a few minutes each day to write down three things you're grateful for, no matter how big or small.

5. Engage in creative expression

Creative activities like painting, writing, or playing music provide an outlet for self-expression and emotional release, reducing stress and promoting relaxation. They also stimulate the brain's reward system, increasing feelings of pleasure and satisfaction. To follow this hack correctly, set aside time for a creative hobby that you enjoy, without worrying about perfection or judgment.

6. Connect with nature

Spending time in nature has been shown to lower cortisol levels, reduce rumination, and improve mood and overall well-being. It also promotes physical activity and vitamin D production, which are beneficial for mental health. To follow this hack correctly, spend time outdoors regularly, whether it's going for a hike, gardening, or simply taking a walk in the park.

7. Establish healthy boundaries

Setting boundaries with others and learning to say no when necessary can help reduce feelings of overwhelm and resentment, which are common triggers for anxiety. It also fosters self-respect and empowers you to prioritise self-care. To follow this hack correctly, identify your limits and communicate them assertively and respectfully to others.

By incorporating these hacks into your daily routine and following them consistently, you can effectively manage anxiety, promote overall health and well-being, and enhance your quality of life.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

