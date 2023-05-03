Home »  Emotions »  Mental Health: Superfoods To Help You Manage Anxiety

Mental Health: Superfoods To Help You Manage Anxiety

Eating a well-balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals also has a positive impact on mental health.

  By: Manya Singh  Updated: May 3, 2023 05:29 IST
3-Min Read
Making changes healthy diet choices can help to reduce anxiety and encourage happy mood

The link between diet and anxiety has been a topic of interest for researchers for many years. Many recent studies suggest that there is a strong connection between what we eat and how we feel mentally and emotionally. In other words, our dietary choices can affect our mental health, including anxiety. Finding ways to reduce anxiety through dietary changes is an easy and effective method and may benefit those who can't use medications or therapy for their anxiety.

Certain foods can help reduce anxiety. Studies suggest that foods containing tryptophan could be beneficial in fighting anxiety. Tryptophan is an amino acid that helps the body to produce serotonin, a chemical in the brain that regulates mood and emotions. Foods high in tryptophan include bananas, nuts, cheese, and eggs. Eating foods that are rich in tryptophan can help increase serotonin levels in the brain, which helps to reduce anxiety and enable calmness.

Consuming foods high in Omega-3 Fatty Acids has also shown to be beneficial in relieving symptoms of anxiety. These can also help to reduce inflammation levels in the body, which has been linked to anxiety. Continue reading as we discuss some nutritious superfoods that might help reduce anxiety.



Superfoods that help reduce anxiety:

1. Salmon 

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon can help reduce inflammation in the brain and promote healthy brain function. This can help regulate mood and emotions, reducing anxiety.

2. Dark chocolate 

Dark chocolate contains flavonoids, which can help reduce inflammation and improve brain function. It also contains magnesium, which has been linked to lower levels of anxiety.

3. Blueberries 

Blueberries are packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, which can help reduce stress and promote feelings of calmness.

4. Turmeric 

Turmeric contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory properties that can help improve brain function and reduce symptoms of anxiety.

5. Avocado 

Avocados are high in healthy fats, which can help regulate mood and reduce anxiety. They also contain B vitamins and potassium, which can help reduce stress.

6. Almonds 

Almonds are a good source of magnesium, which can help regulate mood and reduce anxiety. They also contain healthy fats and protein, which can help balance blood sugar levels and promote feelings of calmness.

7. Chamomile tea 

Chamomile tea has been shown to reduce symptoms of anxiety and promote sleep. It also contains antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation and improve brain function.

8. Spinach 

Spinach is packed with nutrients such as magnesium, vitamin C, and folate, which can help regulate mood and reduce anxiety.

9. Kefir 

Kefir is a fermented dairy product that contains probiotics, which can help improve gut health and reduce anxiety. It also contains serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates mood and promotes feelings of calmness.

In conclusion, reducing anxiety through dietary changes is an easy and effective method. Studies suggest that eating foods containing tryptophan, Omega-3 fatty acids, and reducing caffeine intake can help to reduce anxiety symptoms. Making changes to your diet can help to reduce anxiety and encourage a healthier lifestyle. 


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



