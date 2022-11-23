Mental Health: How To Help Someone Experiencing Suicidal Thoughts
Look out for warning signs in someone that may have expressed experiencing suicidal thoughts
When someone is willing to interact with them, listen, take them seriously, and encourage them to communicate their feelings and thoughts, most people can get through their difficult period. The majority of people who consider suicide prefer to find a means to endure the excruciating suffering instead of taking their own lives and having a support system during their most terrifying moments of terror and desperation.
You might need to be persistent, though, before they'll open up. While you might not be able to help a friend or classmate with these issues, you might be able to point them in the direction of someone who can.
Here are some ways in which you can help someone that might be suicidal:
1. Acknowledge their emotions
Don't try to make someone feel better or seem shocked. Despite the fact that someone who is suicidal isn't reasoning logically, the emotions they are experiencing are real. Communication can break down if you don't respect how someone else feels. Make sure to make them feel heard and understood.
2. Encourage them to seek professional help
Suicidal or seriously depressed individuals could lack the willpower or energy to seek assistance. Encourage the person to seek assistance from a support group, crisis centre, faith community, teacher, or other reliable sources if they don't want to see a doctor or mental health professional. Remember that while you can provide support and counsel, it is not your responsibility to act in place of a mental health professional.
3. Avoid encouraging substance use to them
Encourage the individual to abstain from alcohol and drugs. It may appear that using drugs or alcohol will make the uncomfortable feelings go away, but doing so only makes matters worse because it might cause irresponsible behaviour or make you feel depressed. Offer to help the person find treatment if they are unable to quit on their own.
4. Offer constant support
Your friend could feel slightly lighter after expressing their concerns if they are having suicidal thoughts but have no immediate plans or risk. This does not imply that they are in perfect health. Until they receive assistance addressing the underlying issue, they can still be dealing with suicidal thoughts. By maintaining contact with your friend after the issue has gone, you can show them that you still care.
5. Avoid leaving them alone
You must always take someone seriously if they have voiced suicidal thoughts, have a plan, the means to carry it out and have a time frame specified. Take them seriously if you have any doubts. You shouldn't leave someone who is "high risk" for suicide alone. Keep in touch with that individual, stay with them, or make arrangements for someone else to do so.
6. Always look out for the danger
When someone confides in you that they have been considering suicide, you must determine how urgent the matter is. Is there a strategy in place? How comprehensive is that plan? Is it accessible? Have they ever tried to end their lives? Another misconception is the idea that an individual who has tried to commit suicide will not do so again. Actually, someone who has made an attempt is more likely to commit suicide.
Keep these points in mind if you feel someone around you might need your support and words of affirmation.
