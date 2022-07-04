Feeling Anxious? Try This Easy-To-Follow Breathing Method To Calm You
Life coach Luke Coutinho suggests trying this breathing exercise to help reduce anxiety.
This breathing exercise can also be performed while lying down on your back
Our fast-paced lifestyle can often lead to stress. In such situations, many people get prone to anxiety and panic attacks. While professional help is crucial, there are other ways too that can help you deal with it. If you are looking for an easy way to deal with panic attacks by yourself, here's a tip from life coach Luke Coutinho. According to him, there is a “natural intelligence built in all of us. And if we use it, we can feel better.” Using your awareness of your own body, you can reduce panic attacks. In fact, simply focusing on and regulating the way we breathe can help reduce panic attacks.
This breathing exercise involves the following steps:
- Sit with your back straight or you can stand with your back straight. If these are uncomfortable, you can also lie down flat with a straight back.
- Inhale through your nostrils. Keep it a nice and easy inhale.
- During exhale, open your mouth to let out the breath and make a “Haaa” sound.
- Let the exhale be longer than the inhale.
The breathing technique suggested by Luke Coutinho can also help you sleep better at night. You should try doing it before you sleep at night. You can add changes to this breathing exercise by performing only left nostril breathing or alternate nostril breathing. Along with the exercise, you can chant, meditate and put your gadgets off if these methods help you.
Luke suggests that even when you are hyperventilating or have a panic attack, you need to be mindful enough to try to slow down the breathing process.
Here is the video:
In another post, Luke discusses other little habits that can change our poor health. He suggests that we don't switch on our phones the moment we wake up. Connecting with the natural light and going about our routines is helpful. Similarly, sitting on the toilet seat while scrolling through the phone or raiding the newspaper is not recommended. Take a look at his post:
These tips can help us achieve a healthier lifestyle.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
