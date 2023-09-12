Anxiety: Do You Have Social Anxiety? Try These Tips To Overcome It
Below we list the common signs of social anxiety and also share tips to help you overcome it.
Social anxiety, also known as social phobia, is a mental health condition characterised by an intense fear of social situations and a constant worry of being judged or embarrassed by others. People with social anxiety tend to avoid social interactions or endure them with extreme discomfort and anxiety. Keep reading as we list the common signs of social anxiety and also share tips to help you overcome it.
Here are some signs of social anxiety:
1. Fear of judgment
There is a constant fear of being humiliated, ridiculed, or judged negatively by others.
2. Extreme self-consciousness
Individuals with social anxiety often feel intensely self-conscious and worry excessively about their appearance or behaviour in social situations.
3. Avoidance of social situations
They may avoid gatherings, parties, or any situation where they have to interact with unfamiliar people.
4. Physical symptoms
Anxiety in social situations can cause symptoms such as sweating, trembling, rapid heartbeat, blushing, or even panic attacks.
5. Difficulty speaking
People with social anxiety might struggle with speaking in public or holding conversations, often experiencing difficulties finding words or speaking clearly.
6. Excessive worry before social events
The anticipation of social situations can lead to persistent worry, restlessness, and even sleep disturbances.
7. Overthinking past social encounters
Individuals with social anxiety tend to ruminate on past social interactions, replaying them in their minds and obsessing over any perceived mistakes or embarrassing moments.
8. Low self-esteem
Social anxiety can be accompanied by low self-esteem or a negative view of oneself, often believing others see them as inferior or unworthy.
Now that we understand what signs could suggest one has social anxiety, let's understand how we can overcome it.
Tips to overcome social anxiety:
1. Challenge negative thoughts
Recognise and question negative thoughts that fuel your social anxiety. Replace them with more realistic and positive thoughts.
2. Gradual exposure
Start with small social interactions and gradually increase the level of exposure to social situations. This helps desensitise you to social anxiety triggers.
3. Practice relaxation techniques
Breathing exercises, meditation, and mindfulness can help relax your body and mind, reducing anxiety symptoms.
4. Seek support
Consider joining a support group or seeking therapy to help you learn coping strategies and gain support from others who understand your experiences.
5. Set realistic expectations
Don't put too much pressure on yourself to be perfect or overly likeable. Accept that nobody is perfect and that making mistakes or having moments of awkwardness is normal.
6. Build social skills
Practice active listening, maintaining eye contact, and initiating conversations. The more you practice, the more confident you will become in social settings.
7. Set achievable goals
Start by setting small goals for social interactions, such as speaking up in a meeting or initiating a conversation with a stranger. Celebrate your successes to boost your confidence.
8. Take care of yourself
Ensure you get enough sleep, eat a balanced diet, exercise regularly, and manage stress. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can positively impact your overall mental well-being and reduce anxiety.
Anxiety is completely normal. With time and effort, you can reduce social anxiety and stop it from hindering your daily life.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
