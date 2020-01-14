ASK OUR EXPERTS

Angry All The Time? Try These Anger Management Tips That Can Help You Stay Calm

Angry All The Time? Try These Anger Management Tips That Can Help You Stay Calm

Anger management is extremely important to restrict it from affecting you negatively. Sometimes uncontrolled anger results in some undesirable actions. Simple changes in how to deal with anger can help you manage it effectively.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Jan 14, 2020 04:55 IST
2-Min Read
Angry All The Time? Try These Anger Management Tips That Can Help You Stay Calm

Try these methods to stay calm and fight anger

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Anger can affect your health in various ways
  2. Anger management is extremely important
  3. Exercise can also help you fight anger

Anger is a common feeling which everyone experience at some point or another. But you have to deal with it positively. Many feel angry very frequently which can affect you in many ways. It can also affect your health negatively. Anger management is extremely important to restrict it from affecting you negatively. Sometimes uncontrolled anger results in some undesirable actions. Simple changes in how to deal with anger can help you manage it effectively. If you are angry all the time, here are some anger management tips that might help.

Anger management: Try these methods


Anger cannot just harm your relationship but your own health as well. It can even lead to bipolar disorder. If you get angry very easily you must try anger coping methods to keep your health intact. Here are some simple methods to deal with anger.

1. Identify possible solutions

You commonly feel angry when you are stuck in some situations or when something does not go according to the plan. In such situations, you must try to look for solutions rather than dealing it with anger. Finding the solution will help you deal with the situation and you will fight the reason behind the anger. Slowly make it a habit to find possible solutions for the problems rather than expressing anger.

2. Express your feeling once you are calm

When you are angry you may speak a lot more than required which can affect your relationships. You should never express your emotions when you are angry. Once you are calm, that is the best time to express your feelings. Talking will also help you feel relaxed. But make sure that you express in a positive way at the right time.

3. Know the warning signs

You should closely observe the factors which make you angry. These warning signs are different for every individual. You should understand these warning signs and find solutions for those. This will help you manage the situation effectively and stop you from taking any impulsive action.

Do not miss the warning signs which results in extreme anger
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Focus on how you react

When you are angry you must observe how you react. This will help you analyse the right way to manage anger. You will realise whether it is the right way to react or not. Next time you will automatically choose a positive way to deal with it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

