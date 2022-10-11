Yoga & Diabetes: 8 Yoga Asanas Diabetics Can Perform Safely
In this article, we discuss yoga asanas that can be performed by diabetics safely.
Yoga & Diabetes: Bhujangasana can be easily performed by diabetics
A slow metabolism, which eventually results in high blood sugar levels, is typically the cause of diabetes or diabetes mellitus. Type 1 diabetes, which results from pancreatic loss of insulin production, Type 2 diabetes, which results from insulin resistance, and gestational diabetes, which happens as a result of elevated blood sugar levels during pregnancy, are the three different forms of diabetes.
Diabetes may be managed through increasing metabolism, fostering a stress-free environment, and maintaining low blood pressure, all of which can be attained via regular yoga practice. By boosting the operations of key bodily organs and systems, yoga may fundamentally enhance your total physical health. In this article, we discuss yoga asanas that can be performed by diabetics safely.
8 yoga asanas you can easily practice if you have diabetes:
1. Paschimottanasana
- Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you
- In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front
- Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible
- You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach
- In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs
- Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable
- Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up
- You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience
2. Halasana
- Lie on your back
- Place your hands on the side
- Slowly lift your legs up
- Continue to bring your legs up while keeping them straight
- The aim is the carry your legs over your head and is able to place your toes on the ground above the head
- At this point, you may hold your hand crossing
- During this position, your back also must lift off the floor
- Hold this position for 15-20 seconds and release
- Repeat a few times
3. Setubandhasana
- Lie on the ground facing the ceiling with your hands on your sides
- Slowing lift your hips off the ground
- At this point, the only thing touching the floor should be your upper torso, head, arms, and feet
- Hold this position for 10 seconds and repeat 4-5 times
4. Viparita Karani
- In this pose, you require to hold your legs above your head
- To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle
- You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back
- Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky
- However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degrees angle
- To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support
5. Bhujangasana
- Lie on the floor, face facing the ground
- Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body
- Hold this position for 30 seconds and release
- Repeat 3-4 times daily
6. Balasana
- Sit straight with your legs folded
- At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards
- Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor
- At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible
- Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms
- Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position
- As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation
- Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.
7. Shavasana
- Lie down on flat ground, preferably on a yoga mat
- Keep your arms aside and your palms open
- Your palms should be facing the sky
- Your legs should be slightly farther apart than your shoulders
- At this point, breathe in and out
8. Tadasana
- Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders
- Lift your hands toward the ceiling
- Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible
- At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling
- You are encouraged to look upwards
- Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times
Try these poses in rotation to improve insulin levels and overall health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
