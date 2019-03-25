New AI Technique Offers More Accurate Treatment For Diabetes
Machine intelligent artificial pancreas can recommend the best insulin dosage to keep each individual patient's blood glucose levels under control with unprecedented stability and safety, according to experts.
Researchers applied the same AI technique to aviation turbine engines and their related systems
Australian researchers have created the world's first machine intelligent artificial pancreas that could improve insulin dosing for diabetics.
According to Nigel Greenwood, founder at Australia-based firm Evolving Machine Intelligence, along with researchers from the University of Queensland (UQ), the artificial intelligence-based (AI) technique can also transform the way aeroplane engine's wear and tear is monitored.
"Our technology can recommend the best insulin dosage to keep each individual patient's blood glucose levels under control with unprecedented stability and safety," Greenwood said. "It will allow for better and more accurate treatment than we've ever seen," he said.
The researchers also applied the same AI technique to aviation turbine engines and their related systems to predict engine component degradation and plan services to improve performance.
The AI "allows us to evolve computational models of aviation engines as if they were organisms and it can explain explicitly what it thinks is happening inside the engine", said Ingo Jahn, mechanical engineer at UQ.
Greenwood said the AI system learns by forcing mathematical models to evolve, quite literally by using simulated chromosomes, to fit known information.
