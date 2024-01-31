Diabetes And Heart Disease: What Is The Link?
Here let's decode the link between diabetes and heart disease. Also, know tips to lower your risk.
The risk of heart disease can be controlled with diet and lifestyle changes
Diabetes affects your health in more ways than one. Uncontrolled diabetes can elevate your risk of developing several conditions. Not many know that there is a strong link between diabetes and heart disease. Several factors affect your heart health, if you are a diabetic. According to studies, people with diabetes are twice as likely to have heart disease or a stroke than non-diabetics. However, this risk can be controlled with some simple diet and lifestyle changes. Here let's decode the link between the two conditions. Also, know tips to lower your risk.
Diabetes and heart disease: Here's the link
Here are some factors that increase heart disease risk in diabetics:
1. High blood pressure
Diabetes can increase your blood pressure. High blood pressure is a common risk factor for heart disease.
Those who have both diabetes and high blood pressure are more likely to develop heart disease than others.
2. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels
When suffering from diabetes, it is crucial to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. If left uncontrolled, high sugar levels in the blood can eventually damage the blood vessels and nerves.
In diabetics, the body is not able to process sugar properly and it stays in your bloodstream. As a result, it damages your blood vessels and nerves.
3. Obesity
Obesity is another risk factor for both diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Your body weight is strongly associated with insulin resistance.
Losing the extra kilos can help lower the risk significantly.
4. Poor cholesterol levels
Poor cholesterol levels are common in people with diabetes. High cholesterol in the blood puts an individual at a higher risk of heart attacks.
5. Smoking
Smoking puts every individual at a higher risk of heart disease, whether or not they have diabetes or any other pre-existing condition.
6. Low levels of physical activity
Diabetics cannot indulge in strenuous exercises. However, low-intensity workouts are quite effective. Staying physically active can help manage diabetes effectively as well as lower the onset of heart disease.
Prevention
People with diabetes must manage their blood sugar levels. Regular monitoring can help prevent blood sugar spikes. Also, one should monitor blood pressure, cholesterol levels and body weight at regular intervals.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
