Consuming These Many Almonds Before Meals Can Help Improve Blood Sugar Levels In Prediabetics

The research explains that eating a handful of almonds 30 minutes before breakfast, lunch and dinner can help control spikes in blood sugar levels post-meals.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Mar 23, 2023 01:56 IST
2-Min Read
Prediabetic condition can be reversed with diet and lifestyle interventions

  1. Prediabetes affects your organs including heart and the kidneys
  2. Individuals with prediabetes have high blood sugar levels
  3. Snacking on almonds before meals can help control blood sugar levels

An individual with prediabetes has higher than normal blood sugar levels but lower than someone with diabetes. If left untreated, people with prediabetes are at a significantly higher risk of developing type-2 diabetes. Prediabetes also affects your organs, including heart and the kidneys, the way diabetes does. Prediabetic condition can be reversed with diet and lifestyle interventions. These modifications include practices that can help maintain healthy blood sugar levels. A recent study around the same line has revealed a superfood that can help improve blood sugar levels when consumed before any meal.

The study has explored the impact of consuming handful of almonds before meals on prediabetic's blood sugar levels. Let's find out how.

Almonds for prediabetics: How to consume and when



The research explains that eating a handful of almonds 30 minutes before breakfast, lunch and dinner can help control spikes in blood sugar levels post-meals.

Two new research studies with almonds, one conducted over three days and the other over three months, demonstrated benefits to blood sugar control for Asian Indians with prediabetes and overweight/obesity - and the three-month almond intervention broke new ground, reversing prediabetes, or glucose intolerance, to normal blood sugar levels in nearly one quarter (23.3%) of the people studied.

Dr. Anoop Misra, one of the researchers for the study and Professor and Chairman, Fortis-C-DOC, New Delhi explains, "Results from our studies results showcase that the simple addition of a small portion of almonds before each meal can quickly and drastically improve glycemic control in Asian Indians in India with prediabetes in just three days."

"In view of the increasing prevalence of diabetes, dietary strategies like consuming almonds 30 minutes before major meals offers a good option to decrease the spike in blood glucose levels after meals," adds another researcher, Dr. Seema Gulati, head, Nutrition Research Group, National Diabetes, Obesity, and Cholesterol Foundation.

How many almonds to be consumed?

For the study the participants ate 20 grams of almonds, around a small handful, 30 minutes before breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"Almonds may slow stomach emptying, which could help people ingest less food and fewer calories to promote weight management, which is important in helping reverse the course of prediabetes back to normal blood sugar regulation," added Dr Misra.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

