Sleep Apnea In Children: Signs And Symptoms You Must Watch Out For

Sleep Apnea In Children: Signs And Symptoms You Must Watch Out For

Sleep apnea is a condition which leads to loss of breath briefly while sleeping. This condition can affect both kids and adults. Read here to know the symptoms of sleep apnea in kids.
  Written By: Varsha Vats Updated: Dec 23, 2020 08:53 IST
2-Min Read
Sleep apnea in children can be divided into two categories

  1. Sleep apnea leads to breathlessness for short period while sleeping
  2. This condition can affect kids too
  3. It is important to seek medical help on time to fight this condition

Sleep apnea is a type of sleep disorder which can affect adults as well as children. Pediatric sleep apnea is a condition in which the breathing of the child briefly stops while sleeping. There are two types of sleep apnea that can affect children. Obstructive sleep apnea which is the most common type and central sleep apnea. Snoring is more prominent in obstructive sleep apnea. Not just sleep, this condition can affect the overall health of the child in several other ways. Disturbed sleeping pattern leads to reduces efficiency in performing day to day activities. Here are some signs and symptoms of sleep apnea in children you should not miss.

Signs and symptoms of sleep apnea


Some common signs and symptoms of sleep apnea in children which can be noticed in both the types are-

  • Loud snoring
  • Breathing from mouth
  • Pauses in breathing
  • Restless sleep
  • Bed wetting
  • Sleeping in poor position
  • Heavy breathing during sleep
  • Night terrors

r399061

Sleep apnea in children may lead to loud snoring
Photo Credit: iStock

Not getting enough sleep directly affects day to day activities and mood of the child during the day. It can also have an indirect effect on performance at school. Some of these may include-

  • Difficulty in learning
  • Unhealthy weight, either underweight or overweight
  • Behavioural problems
  • Fatigue during the day
  • Difficulty in waking up in the morning

In children, enlarged tonsils and adenoids are one of the major causes of sleep apnea. Obesity may also lead to sleep apnea in children as well as adults. Some conditions like neuromuscular disorder may also contribute to this condition. If not controlled on time, pediatric sleep apnea can lead to heart related issues or improper growth.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

