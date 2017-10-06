Parenting Tips: How To Raise A Healthy Child?
Raising a kid may not be as difficult and important as raising a healthy kid. Nowadays, parents need to make sure that they are not just raising their child in terms of age, but also in terms of health and emotions. So, it becomes very necessary to feed them with the healthiest food and make sure that they get enrolled in physical activities. This is how they become healthy and fit.
How To Raise a Healthy Child: Ensure a healthy diet for your child and enroll him in physical activities
HIGHLIGHTS
- Indulging children in healthy habits vital for their long-term growth.
- Makes sure your child gets nutritious diet, and keeps away from fast food
- Enroll your child in physical activities like walking, swimming& cycling.
Kids generally like junk food and prefer playing video games more than going out in the sun and playing outdoor games. Now it is the role of a parent to make sure that in spite of all this, they make their child healthy. Here are some tips to raise your child healthily:
1. Feed your child with healthy food, in disguised!
This is the best trick to feed your kids with the healthiest of all vegetables, without them knowing about it. Some of the healthy eating tips that you can serve follow are:
- Pizza: This dish is the universal favourite of all kids. A baked base of refined floor with lots of ketchup and cheese and less veggies, a complete health disaster. But you can modify it into a healthy dish. Use a whole wheat base, top it with tomato ketchup and add lots of veggies (chicken as well if you are a non vegetarian), and top it with mozzarella cheese. This makes it all-the-more healthy and the kids will get a lot of nutrition without realising.
- Cutlets: For all those mothers who face problem in keeping their children away from heavy and oily potato cutlets, this dish indeed is a saviour. Take a small ratio of potatoes, add corn, cottage cheese, soya granules and whole wheat bread crumbs and prepare the cutlets. Lots of protein and nutrition, you will surely like to give these cutlets to your kids.
- Milk shake: Milk shake is a means to give milk to your children if they do not like it. You can add syrups of different flavours to milk like strawberry and chocolate and give your children milk multiple times a day.
- Honey kheer: Kheer is anyway a healthier sweet dish. But refined sugar is not a very healthy option. Now this kheer can be made healthier by using honey instead of sugar for sweetness and adding lots of nuts like almonds, cashews, walnuts and raisins and make it healthier.
- Sweet potato fries: The regular, high-in-fat, French fries. A great health disaster can be served to your little ones but with a small modification. Instead of using the regular potatoes, you use sweet potatoes and bake them instead of frying. Indeed they are French fries.
"All work and no play makes jack a dull boy". That is true indeed. Healthy food is not all. You need to do more to make your child not just healthy but fit as well because health and fitness go hand-in-hand.
- Swimming: The most enjoyable means of staying fit, swimming! Get your children to learn swimming, this is a way by which every muscle of the body is in function and keeps you fit.
- Walking: This is a something you can help your children with. Go out on a walk with them after your meals. This helps them digest food and again keeps you and your kids fit.
- Take them on a picnic instead of taking them to a mall: Go out on a picnic with your children and play with them, instead of taking them to malls and having all sorts of unhealthy food.
- Cycling: Get your children in a habit of cycling and once they are good at it, let them use it as their means of transportation for short stretches. It is a means to gain height and also keeping weight under control.
- A sport of their choice: Let your children play a sport of their own choice, irrespective of what you think about it. Let them free into the field and let them play whatever they wish to.
Healthy habits will make your children shine amongst a crowd and standout to be the best. Remember, only healthy eating tips will not make your child excel, physical activities also play an important role in nurturing little ones.