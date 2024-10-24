Why Nutritionist Recommends Parents Adopt A Healthy Lifestyle For Their Kids
Palak Nagpal has revealed that her parents impacted her journey of becoming a nutritionist.
Positive reinforcement are vital for instilling lifelong healthy habits in children
Home is a child's first school, where learning begins before formal education. Children are keen observers and often learn more from their parents' actions than words. It's essential for parents to model healthy behaviours, as children are likely to imitate them. When parents practise balanced eating and engage in physical activities, kids are more likely to develop similar habits. Positive reinforcement and open discussions are vital for instilling lifelong healthy habits in children. Walking along a similar vein, nutritionist Palak Nagpal has now shared her thoughts on parenting, bordering on these lines. She has also shed light on how her own parents impacted her journey of becoming a nutritionist. Let's take a look at what she has to say.
According to the Palak Nagpal, as a parent “your actions shape your children's habits.” Elaborating on the topic she says, “If you choose sodas over water, chips over fresh food and avoid exercise, that is what they will learn. But when we prioritise health, like I saw my parents go for a walk every morning, this instilled a lifelong habit of being active in me. I did not become active just because I am a nutritionist, I grew up in an environment where good health was a priority.”
Palak Nagpal adds that as a child she never saw her parents consuming junk food or aerated drinks during their regular grocery visits. He shares that it was the primary reason that shaped how she views and practices nutrition in the present time. She signed off the post by saying, “Your kids are watching and learning from your choices. Make them count because those habits will define their future too.”
In a separate video, Palak Nagpal offered parents a detailed guide on how to pack a nutritious lunchbox for their school-going kids. Click here to know more.
