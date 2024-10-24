Home »  Children »  Why Nutritionist Recommends Parents Adopt A Healthy Lifestyle For Their Kids 

Why Nutritionist Recommends Parents Adopt A Healthy Lifestyle For Their Kids 

Palak Nagpal has revealed that her parents impacted her journey of becoming a nutritionist.
  By: NDTV Health Desk    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Oct 24, 2024 10:08 IST
4-Min Read
Why Nutritionist Recommends Parents Adopt A Healthy Lifestyle For Their Kids 

Positive reinforcement are vital for instilling lifelong healthy habits in children

Home is a child's first school, where learning begins before formal education. Children are keen observers and often learn more from their parents' actions than words. It's essential for parents to model healthy behaviours, as children are likely to imitate them. When parents practise balanced eating and engage in physical activities, kids are more likely to develop similar habits. Positive reinforcement and open discussions are vital for instilling lifelong healthy habits in children. Walking along a similar vein, nutritionist Palak Nagpal has now shared her thoughts on parenting, bordering on these lines. She has also shed light on how her own parents impacted her journey of becoming a nutritionist. Let's take a look at what she has to say. 



A post shared by Palak Nagpal - Clinical Nutritionist (@nutritionwithpalaknagpal)

According to the Palak Nagpal, as a parent “your actions shape your children's habits.” Elaborating on the topic she says, “If you choose sodas over water, chips over fresh food and avoid exercise, that is what they will learn. But when we prioritise health, like I saw my parents go for a walk every morning, this instilled a lifelong habit of being active in me. I did not become active just because I am a nutritionist, I grew up in an environment where good health was a priority.” 

Palak Nagpal adds that as a child she never saw her parents consuming junk food or aerated drinks during their regular grocery visits. He shares that it was the primary reason that shaped how she views and practices nutrition in the present time. She signed off the post by saying, “Your kids are watching and learning from your choices. Make them count because those habits will define their future too.” 

In a separate video, Palak Nagpal offered parents a detailed guide on how to pack a nutritious lunchbox for their school-going kids. Click here to know more. 


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases