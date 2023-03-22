Kidney: Watch Out For These Warning Signs For Chronic Kidney Disease In Kids
In this article, we share some of the common warning signs you can watch out for in your kids.
Kids can also sugar from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and you should look out for signs
Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a condition in which the kidneys gradually lose their ability to function properly over time. It is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition that affects millions of people worldwide, including children. While the condition can be caused by a variety of factors, including genetics and environmental factors, early detection and treatment are critical to managing the disease and improving outcomes. Read on as we share some of the common warning signs you can watch out for in your kids.
7 Warning signs for CKD in kids you must watch out for:
1. Frequent Urination
Frequent urination, particularly at night, can be a sign of CKD in kids. It occurs when the kidneys are unable to properly filter out waste and excess fluids from the body, leading to an increase in urine production.
2. Swelling
Swelling, particularly in the extremities such as the legs and feet, can be a sign of CKD in kids. This occurs when the kidneys are unable to properly regulate the body's fluid balance, leading to a buildup of fluid in the tissues.
3. High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure can be a sign of CKD in kids, as the kidneys play a critical role in regulating blood pressure. When the kidneys are damaged or not functioning properly, blood pressure can rise as the body tries to compensate.
4. Fatigue
Fatigue, or feeling tired and lethargic, can be a sign of CKD in kids. This occurs when the kidneys are unable to properly filter out waste and excess fluids from the body, leading to a buildup of toxins that can make a child feel unwell.
5. Blood in Urine
Blood in urine, or hematuria, can be a sign of CKD in kids. It occurs when the kidneys are damaged or not functioning properly, leading to blood leaking into the urine.
6. Delayed Growth
Delayed growth, or failure to thrive, can be a sign of CKD in kids. This occurs when the kidneys are unable to properly regulate the levels of essential nutrients in the body, leading to stunted growth and development.
7. Loss of Appetite
Loss of appetite can be a sign of CKD in kids, as the kidneys play a critical role in regulating the levels of essential nutrients in the body. When the kidneys are damaged or not functioning properly, a child may lose their appetite and have trouble eating.
If you notice any of these warning signs in your child, it is important to speak with their healthcare provider right away. Early detection and treatment are critical to managing CKD and preventing complications.
In addition to these warning signs, there are several risk factors that can increase a child's likelihood of developing CKD, including:
- Family history of kidney disease
- High blood pressure
- Diabetes
- Congenital abnormalities of the urinary tract
- Infections such as streptococcal infection or urinary tract infection
If your child has any of these risk factors, it is important to be vigilant for signs of CKD and talk to their healthcare provider about preventative measures.
Treatment for CKD in kids will depend on the underlying cause and severity of the disease. In some cases, lifestyle changes such as maintaining a healthy diet and exercise regime may be enough to manage early-stage CKD. In more advanced cases, medications and dialysis may be necessary to manage symptoms and prevent complications.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
