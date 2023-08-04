Home »  Children »  Do You Have A School-Going Kid? 7 Diet Tips To Ensure They Get Enough Nutrients Daily

Do You Have A School-Going Kid? 7 Diet Tips To Ensure They Get Enough Nutrients Daily

Below we discuss easy tips and ways to help you make sure your kid gets a well-balanced diet full of nutrients.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Aug 4, 2023 07:20 IST
3-Min Read
Instead of reaching for chips or cookies, encourage your child to have a healthy snack

The best time for kids to learn about a healthy diet, body, and activity is when they are in school. Now that they have pocket money and a full social calendar, they can start making their own lifestyle decisions. Children at this age pick things up quickly and are impacted by their friends and current events as well.

This is a good time to inculcate a good diet and routine. Building a healthy relationship between your kid and their diet is essential at this age. Keep reading as we discuss easy tips and ways to help you make sure your kid gets a well-balanced diet full of nutrients.

10 Tips to ensure your kid get enough nutrients daily:



1. Encourage breakfast every morning

A balanced breakfast provides essential nutrients to start the day off right. Include whole grains, protein, and fruits or vegetables. Make sure to stack up on fresh seasonal fruits and veggies to ensure variety.



2. Pack a nutritious lunch

Include a variety of food groups in your child's lunchbox, such as lean protein (chicken or beans), whole grains (whole wheat bread or pasta), and fruits and vegetables.

3. Serve homemade snacks

Opt for homemade snacks whenever possible, such as cut-up fruits, yogurt, or homemade granola bars, to ensure they are getting nutrient-dense foods instead of processed snacks.

4. Encourage water intake

Provide water instead of sugary drinks like soda or juice. Kids need to stay hydrated, and water is the best choice. Make sure your kid consumes 1-2 litres of water depending on what the ideal intake for their age is. You can encourage detox water and other healthy water-rich alternatives as well.

5. Include fruits and vegetables in every meal

Offer a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables with each meal to ensure they are getting a wide range of vitamins and minerals.

6. Limit sugary and processed foods

While occasional treats are fine, it's important to limit highly processed and sugary foods as they provide empty calories without essential nutrients.

7. Promote healthy snacks after school

Instead of reaching for chips or cookies, encourage your child to have a snack like carrot sticks and hummus, apple slices with peanut butter, or Greek yogurt with berries.

8. Involve your child in meal planning and cooking

When children are involved in meal planning and preparation, they are more likely to eat a well-balanced meal. This can help you understand what your kid enjoys and what they don't like. This will also help reduce wastage.

9. Monitor portion sizes

Teach your child about appropriate portion sizes to ensure they are getting enough nutrients without overeating. Educate your kids on the importance of eating the right foods and understanding portion sizes.

10. Be a role model

Children are more likely to adopt healthy eating habits if they see their parents or caregivers practicing them. Be a positive role model and eat nutritious foods yourself.

Following these simple tips could ensure your child gets all then nutrients they need regularly.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

