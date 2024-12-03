Can Back Pain In Children Be Concerning: Understand The Causes And Warning Signs For Medical Attention
This article highlights the causes of back pain in children, and the warning signs of back pain in children requiring medical attention.
Back pain in children is not as common as in adults but is becoming increasingly prevalent due to the changing times where sedentary lifestyle and technology has gotten a hold of children and their parents, contributing to potential risks of health problems. While minor backaches can be due to typical childhood activities like playing or sitting for long periods, in some cases it can be a sign of underlying health issues that may hinder a child's development. Unexplained or persistent back pain shouldn't be ignored as it may signify serious medical conditions like spinal abnormalities or infections. Early detection and intervention is crucial to ensure uncompromised health and growth of a child. This article highlights the causes of back pain in children, and the warning signs of back pain in children requiring medical attention.
Causes of back pain in children
Back pain in children can be due to various causes, from minor strains to more serious medical issues. Here are the seven most common causes of back pain in children.
1. Muscle strain
Excessive physical activity or poor posture can lead to overstrained muscles in the back. Ensuring proper ergonomics while studying or playing can help avoid pain related problems due to a poor physique.
2. Heavy backpacks
Carrying heavy backpack exceeding 10–15 per cent of a child's body weight can strain the back and spine. Encouraging lighter loads and ergonomic designs can prevent back pain in children.
3. Sedentary lifestyle
Extended screen time or lack of exercise weakens back muscles often resulting in constant and severe back pain. Regular physical activity can help strengthen the spine and prevent discomfort in children.
4. Scoliosis
An abnormal curvature of the spine, scoliosis often develops during growth spurts, hence, regular medical check-ups can aid in early detection of such health conditions in children and prevent causing an irreparable damage.
5. Infections
Health conditions in children, such as discitis or vertebral osteomyelitis causes inflammation in spinal structures, can lead to severe back pain. Such cases require prompt medical evaluation.
6. Injuries or trauma
Falls, sports injuries, or accidents damages spinal structures, and immediate care and diagnostic imaging are recommended for suspected injuries at all times.
7. Underlying medical conditions
Health conditions in children like juvenile arthritis or herniated discs can also contribute to persistent back pain. Kindly consult a paediatric specialist for diagnosis and management.
Warning signs of back pain requiring medical attention
While occasional back pain may not always be concerning, certain symptoms of back pain indicate a need for professional medical attention. Watch out for these warning signs of back pain in children.
1. Pain lasting longer than two weeks
If the pain persists beyond two weeks, it may suggest a more serious health condition requiring evaluation.
2. Pain disrupting sleep
Back pain that keeps children awake at night is concerning and often linked to infections or tumours.
3. Fever or weight loss
When back pain in children is accompanied by fever or unexplained weight loss, it could indicate infections or other systemic health conditions.
4. Weakness or numbness
Any loss of sensation or weakness in legs requires immediate neurological assessment of the child.
5. Limited range of motion
If the children struggle to bend or move without pain, it may indicate spinal abnormalities or injury.
6. Visible deformities
Uneven shoulders or hips might point to scoliosis or other skeletal issues.
7. Unexplained bruising or swelling
These signs of back pain can suggest trauma or underlying vascular issues affecting the spine.
First aid for back pain in children
While minor strains and muscle fatigue are harmless, persistent or severe back pain may indicate hidden medical concerns requiring immediate medical attention.
1. Encourage the child to rest in a comfortable position without straining their back.
2. Apply a cold compress for acute pain due to an injury.
3. Provide over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen if approved by a paediatrician.
4. Avoid heavy lifting or strenuous activities until the pain subsides.
Understanding the causes and warning signs of back pain in children is vital for their healthy growth and development. Differentiating between the types of back pain and the causes ensures timely intervention and promotes recovery. Parents and caregivers must stay vigilant, seek medical advice when necessary, and encourage a balanced lifestyle to prevent and manage back pain effectively in children.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
