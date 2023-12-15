10 Preventive Tips To Lower Risk Of Pneumonia In Children During Winter
Here we share preventive tips that can help lower risk of pneumonia in kids.
Encourage your child to adopt a healthy lifestyle by eating a balanced diet
Children are more susceptible to pneumonia during the winter months. This is because colder weather can weaken their immune system, making it easier for viruses and bacteria to invade their lungs and cause infection.
Additionally, winter is generally the time when respiratory infections, such as the flu and colds, are more common, increasing the likelihood of developing pneumonia. Read on as we share preventive tips that can help lower risk of pneumonia in kids.
10 Preventive strategies to lower risk of pneumonia in children:
1. Make sure your child is vaccinated
Ensure that your child receives all recommended vaccines against pneumonia, including the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) and the flu vaccine. Follow the immunisation schedule provided by your healthcare provider.
2. Wash hands frequently
Teach your child the importance of washing hands regularly with soap and water, especially before meals, after using the toilet, and after coming in contact with potentially contaminated surfaces. Encourage your child to wash hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds. Supervise young children to ensure they are using soap properly.
3. Avoid close contact with sick individuals
Keep your child away from people who are unwell, especially those with respiratory infections such as colds or the flu. Also, limit exposure to crowded places during peak flu seasons. Encourage your child to maintain a safe distance from anyone who appears sick or exhibits symptoms of respiratory infections. Teach them to cover their mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow while coughing or sneezing.
4. Practice good respiratory hygiene
Teach your child to cover their mouth and nose with a tissue or their elbow while coughing or sneezing to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets. Remind your child to carry tissues with them and dispose of them properly after use. Encourage them to wash their hands after coughing or sneezing.
5. Ensure good air quality
Maintain a healthy indoor environment by keeping the home clean and well-ventilated. Use air purifiers or open windows to maintain fresh air circulation. Regularly clean floors, furniture, and surfaces to reduce the accumulation of dust and allergens. Clean air filters in heating systems and air conditioners to ensure proper ventilation.
6. Promote a healthy lifestyle
Encourage your child to adopt a healthy lifestyle by eating a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, and getting enough sleep. Provide nutritious meals and snacks, limit sugary and processed foods, and encourage regular exercise and outdoor play. Establish a consistent sleep routine to ensure your child gets adequate rest.
7. Breastfeeding
If your child is an infant, breastfeeding can provide crucial antibodies and nutrients that help strengthen their immune system and lower the risk of pneumonia. Follow recommended breastfeeding practices, including exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of the child's life and continued breastfeeding alongside appropriate complementary foods.
8. Regular health check-ups
Schedule regular visits to your child's healthcare provider for routine check-ups and timely diagnoses and treatments of any potential health concerns. Keep a record of your child's medical appointments and follow the recommended check-up schedule. Communicate any symptoms or health concerns promptly to your healthcare provider.
Remember, if your child shows symptoms of pneumonia, such as persistent cough, difficulty breathing, chest pain, fever, or lethargy, it is important to seek medical attention promptly. Timely diagnosis and treatment are crucial for a swift recovery.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
