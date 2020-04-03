Try These Interesting Ways To Add More Fruits And Vegetables To Your Kids' Diet
It is extremely important to add all necessary nutrients to your kids' diet. Children need right amount of nutrition for better growth and development. It sometimes becomes a difficult job to make kids eat healthy foods. Many kids are picky eater and some are attracted to sweets delights and other delicacies. Serving fruits and vegetables as it is may not sound tempting to your kids. You must try some interesting ways to add different nutrients to your kids' diet. Here are some creative ideas for every parent.
Nutrition for kids: Interesting ideas to serve foods to your kids
1. Cut foods into different shapes
Kids love different shapes. This is an interesting way to add fruits and veggies to your kids' diet. From stars to squares there are different shapes in which you can cut foods. You can use a cookie cutter to make different shapes.
2. Make a perfect combination
You should prepare different combinations of foods for your kids. Take something your kids love and combine it with fruits and vegetables. Like you can create pasta with too many vegetables or cut fresh fruits on the top of ice-cream.
3. Allow your kids to help
Yes, you should allow your kids inside the kitchen. Let them spend time with you while cooking. Allow them to complete simple tasks. This will encourage them to understand the procedure and will create excitement to eat what is being prepared. Be extra careful when kids are inside the kitchen, do not let them touch sharp objects.
4. Do not store unhealthy snacks
Presence of unhealthy snacks at home will make your kids eat them when hungry. Do not store unhealthy snacks at home. You can prepare some healthy snacks like a mixture of nuts, seeds and dried fruits or veggie strips.
5. Make foods look colourful
Kids love colour. Add more colours to foods. Use different vegetables like carrots, spinach, peas and beetroot to make food look colourful. Fruits also have vibrant colours. Make a fruit a chat or add freshly chopped fruits to oats or yogurt.
