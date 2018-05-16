If You Thought That Extracurricular Activities Are Beneficial For Your Kids, This Might Come To You By Surprise!
Overloading your child with too many extracurricular activities can do more harm than good, potentially affecting the children's development and well-being, a new study suggests.
Extracurricular activities reduce the time kids spend with family
Parents take note: Overloading your child with too many extracurricular activities can do more harm than good, potentially affecting the children's development and well-being, a new study suggests. The study published in the journal "Sport, Education and Society" found that the majority of children -- 88 per cent -- took part in organised activities four to five days per week with 58 per cent doing more than one in an evening. Extracurricular involvement was, therefore, found to dominate family life, especially for families with more than one child. Consequently, families were spending less quality time together, and money and energy reserves were often depleted.
"Parents initiate and facilitate their children's participation in organised activities as it shows that they are 'good parents'," said lead author Sharon Wheeler from the Edge Hill University in Britain.
"However, our research highlights that the reality can be somewhat different. While children might experience some of these benefits, a busy organised activity schedule can put considerable strain on parents' resources and families' relationships, as well as potentially harm children's development and well-being," Wheeler added.
For the study, researchers interviewed almost 50 families from 12 primary schools.
"Until a healthy balance is struck, extracurricular activities will continue to take precedence over family time, potentially doing more harm than good," the researchers noted.
While extracurricular activities are taking up all the time of your kids, there are ways of enhancing your bond with your kids. Try these:
1. Try to manage your work hours in a way so that you can get enough time with your kids.
2. Tell your children that you love them and you are there for them always.
3. Instead of sending them out again and again for extracurricular activities, accompany them. Play with them, guide them.
4. One of the best ways to strengthen bonds is to sit and eat together. Dining together is the best time to bring up important and intellectual discussions with your children.
5. Ask them for their opinions; what clothes look good on you or what food can be prepared for a family dinner. This will strengthen your bond with kids and enhance their decision-making skills as well.
6. Be a good listener, instead of telling them that you are bored or short of time, sit with them and listen to what they have to say or tell you. This will enhance their faith in you.
