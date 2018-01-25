7 Things You Do As An Adult If You Suffered Emotional Abuse As A Teenager
Teens are not responsible for what happens, but the effects of such actions reflect in their behavior as adults.
HIGHLIGHTS
- You start doubting yourself even when you know you are right
- You keep worrying that something bad is about to happen
Every reaction is backed by an action, what you sow is what you reap, what goes around comes around and so on. We have grown up listening to such statements. But how often do we take them seriously? At times we fail to realize that our own actions have such a deep impact on our kids. And this time, it is not about what you sow is what you reap. This time it is about how our own actions impact another person's life. One such thing is teenage abuse, the teenager himself or herself is not responsible for what happens, but the effects of such actions reflect in their behavior as adults.
Whatever happens in your teenage; things you see, hear or experience, reflect in your behavior as adults. And this separates you from the rest, and not in a good way. But how do you spot a person who has suffered emotional abuse as a teenager? Note different aspects of their behavior. You may feel it is not necessary, but trust us, knowing what a person has been through or understanding your own conundrums can make all the difference.
1. Asking the same questions again and again
This means you have trust issues, and that too, with yourself. You know the answer, you know you are right, but you still continue to ask the same question again and again because you doubt yourselves.
2. Apologizing constantly
If you experienced emotional abuse as a teen, where you were made to realize that you are wrong all the time, you start doubting your abilities. Hence, you end up apologizing again and again for everything, even when you didn't do anything wrong.
3. You are constantly scared that something bad can happen
Even when everything is just in place, you end up worrying a number of times that something bad is going to happen. Due to teenage abuse, you fail to believe anything truly.
4. You end up being tough and sensitive at the same time
Going through abuse is not a joke, neither an easy task that anyone can undertake easily. Due to all the emotional abuse, you end up becoming stronger and tougher. However, deep down, you continue to be a sensitive person. All the emotions you experienced as a teen make you sensitive to your and others' sentiments.
5. Sensitivity to loud noises
Going through emotional abuse can sometimes be about getting yelled at very often. So you start associating loud noises with abuse and can become sensitive to such noises.
6. You soon turn into an introvert
Due to all the abuse, you start fearing people and avoid any form of contact with them. You go into your own shell and try to distance yourself from others as much as possible.
7. Issues maintaining eye contact
Emotional abuse can kill your confidence and you can become anxious as soon as you have to maintain eye contact with a person.
