World Cancer Day 2025: Understanding Skin Cancer And Its Prevention
World Cancer Day plays a crucial role in spreading knowledge about lifestyle changes, screening programs, and advancements in cancer treatment.
There are three major types of skin cancer
World Cancer Day is observed annually on February 4th to raise awareness about cancer prevention, detection and treatment. World Cancer Day plays a crucial role in spreading knowledge about lifestyle changes, screening programs, and advancements in cancer treatment. The theme for World Cancer Day 2025-2027 is 'United by Unique.' This theme highlights the importance of personalized care and treatments to cater to each individual's unique needs.
World Cancer Day 2025: Know about skin cancer
According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2022, more than 1.5 million new skin cancer cases were estimated. There are three major types of skin cancer - melanoma, basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. As per IARC data, an estimated 330,000 new cases of melanoma were diagnosed worldwide and almost 60,000 people died from the disease in 2022.
"The skin has several layers, but the two main layers are the epidermis (upper or outer layer) and the dermis (lower or inner layer). Skin cancer is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the tissues of the skin. There are several types of skin cancer- Squamous cell carcinoma, basal cell carcinoma and melanoma. These derive their name from the cells and layer of skin from which they are arising," says Dr. Aditya Vidushi, Senior Consultant - Medical Oncology at Max Hospital.
Skin cancer prevention
Most skin cancers are caused by too much exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays. Skin cancer can occur anywhere on the body, but it is most common in areas exposed to sunlight, such as the face, neck, hands and arms.
"In order to lower skin cancer risk one must protect the skin from UV rays from the sun and avoid any artificial sources of UV exposure. Practising sun safety is the single most important step for skin cancer prevention."
"Remember, protection from UV rays is important all year, not just during the summer. UV rays can affect your skin even on cloudy and cool days," adds Dr. Vidushi.
Risk factors for skin cancer
Risk factors also include certain skin conditions which may act as precancerous lesions like actinic keratosis or certain kinds of unusual moles.
- Family history of unusual moles
- Past treatment with radiation
- Having a weakened immunity
- History of sunburns
- Exposure to certain substances that can cause cancer.
(Dr. Aditya Vidushi, Senior Consultant - Medical Oncology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.