Top 7 Symptoms Of Colorectal Cancer You Must Know
Colorectal cancer is the cancer of the lining of colon or the rectum.
Only when the cancer is in the advanced stage does it start showing any symptoms
HIGHLIGHTS
- Colorectal cancer does not show any symptoms in the early stages
- Frequent cramping and abdominal pain is also a sign of this disease
- Blood in stool is the most important symptom of colorectal cancer
Colorectal cancer takes place when cells lining the colon or rectum grow out of control. But the strange thing about this form of cancer is that it does not show any symptoms in the early stages. Only when the cancer is in the advanced stage does it start showing any symptoms. But the key to prevention is early detection and treatment. Understanding certain early signs of the disease might make things easier for patients. Nevertheless, it is very important for people to get the regular screening done so that colorectal cancer is diagnosed in time and can be treated accordingly.
Though colorectal cancer does not show any symptoms in the early stages, there are some that you can watch out for.
1. If you have been experiencing diarrhea, nausea, thin stools and nausea for quite some time now, get it checked by a doctor. You might be at risk of colorectal cancer.
2. Even after a bowel cleanses, there may be incidences when you feel that you need to visit the loo again. This inability to feel relieved after having one could also be a symptom.
3. If you are noticing rectal blood, bright red in color, you must get it checked by your doctor.
4. Frequent cramping and abdominal pain is also a sign of this disease.
5. If you feel too weak and tired most of the time, you could be at risk of this disease.
6. Unexplained and unintended weight loss is also a potential risk factor for colorectal cancer.
7. Blood in stool is the most important symptom of colorectal cancer. Though it is not spotted in all cases of colorectal cancer; it still is one of the most important symptoms which you must watch out for. If you spot rectal bleeding, it is very important for you to communicate it to your doctor for timely treatment and diagnosis. In any form, rectal bleeding must not be ignored. Take these factors into consideration.
- The color of blood in the stool
- Color of stool
- Is blood on the stool or inside it?
- How often do you spot it?
- What other symptoms are taking place?
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.