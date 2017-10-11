The Top 6 Risk Factors For Oral Cancer
Lifestyle and environmental factors also have been identified as risk factors for oral cancer. Read on to know about the risk factors.
Oral cancer includes cancers of the lips, tongue, cheeks, floor of the mouth
Top five risk factors for oral cavity and oropharyngeal cancers:
1. Tobacco
Tobacco is no less than a devil. Excessive consumption of tobacco can pose risks for diseases as serious as cancers. People with oral cavity and oropharyngeal cancers are seen consuming tobacco on a regular basis. The risks of developing cancers depend on how long people have been chewing or smoking tobacco. Habit of tobacco smoking can cause cancer in throat, lungs, mouth, kidneys etc. If you are into chewing tobacco, understand, it can cause gum disease, tooth loss and destruction of the bone sockets across teeth. If you have a habit of chewing betel quid and gutka, quit it right away.
2. Alcohol
Around 7 people out of 10 diagnosed with oral cancers are heavy drinkers. Alcohol consumption causes immediate threat to your body and can impose life damaging problems. Combination of both drinking and smoking can make venomous threat to one's life. If you are into heavy drinking or consuming a lot of tobacco then learn to cut down the habit. Speak to a therapist right away.
3. Human papilloma virus (HPV) infection
HPV infections are mostly called as warts. Infection with a certain HPV type can cause cancer of cervix, vulva, penis, throat, vagina and anus. Oral HPV is a common phenomenon found more in men than women. Risk of oral HPV is also linked to sexual behaviours like open mouth kissing and oral-genital contact (oral sex). It has also been noticed that people having oral and oropharyngeal cancer linked with HPV infection are younger in age.
4. Gender and Age
Gender is a major factor for getting oral and oropharyngeal cancers. As compared to women, men have more inclination towards smoking and drinking. This causes a threat of having cancers among men more. These kinds of cancers usually take several years to develop and harm the body. Excessive tobacco and alcohol consumption make things worse in the future. Coming to age, people who have HPV linked cancers are comparatively younger mostly because of their sexual experiences and behaviours. It can be said that in any age or time, bad habits will only make it tough for any human being to live successfully.
5. Ultraviolet (UV) light
Sunlight is considered healthy for people but not excess of it. People who spend longer hours in sunlight are prone to cancers of the lip. It is important that you should avoid exposing yourself to UV light beyond a certain limit. If, due to work, you are required to stay out, cover yourself properly.
6. Poor nutrition and weakened immune system
This factor is a problem area for so many health issues. People do not take full care of themselves and often indulge in bad habits. If you are not taking enough fruits and vegetables then it can impose a risk for oral cavity and oropharynx cancer. People who have weak immune system are prone to these cancers. It is important to build up a solid resistance power that can fight against bacteria, and infections at one go.
In a nutshell, you should primarily focus at your lifestyle. Track your habits of tobacco consumption. If you are addicted to smoking, drinking alcohol or engaged in different sexual behaviours, it is important to put a halt to them. Check with a therapist and understand how you can overcome them. Get counselling and therapy for recovering from any kind of addiction if you have. Take care not just for yourself but your loved ones too.