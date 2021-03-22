ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Cancer »  Oral Cancer: Know Causes, Risk Factors And Preventive Measures

Oral Cancer: Know Causes, Risk Factors And Preventive Measures

Oral cancer: There are various factors that can put you at a higher risk of oral cancer. Read here as expert explains some of these.
  By: Dr. Sudeep Sarkar  Updated: Mar 22, 2021 08:52 IST
3-Min Read
Oral Cancer: Know Causes, Risk Factors And Preventive Measures

Poor oral health can lead to multiple health issues

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Several factors puts you at a higher risk of oral cancer
  2. As per WHO, oral diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide
  3. Oral cancer can affect different parts of the mouth

Did your parents force you to brush and floss twice a day? Rinse the mouth properly after meals? Or limited your access to chocolates and cold-drinks? Well these stern acts were the first steps towards healthy oral hygiene and subsequently healthy lifestyle. Oral health awareness is essential to prevent a majority of oral and dental conditions and even cancer. As per World Health Organisation (WHO), oral diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion people in the world. Gap in a healthy routine such as poor brushing, binge eating of sweets or junk-food, excess coffee or tea intake and unhealthy lifestyle choices of consuming smoking or smokeless tobacco, alcohol are known causes of oral health decay. Prevalence of dental diseases like cavities, gingivitis and periodontitis is common; however, perpetual laxity in proper care of oral health can also lead to oral cancers.

What puts you at a risk of oral cancer?


RELATED STORIES
related

Tips To Prevent Oral Cancer: Know All About It

Oral cancer is one of the deadliest forms of cancer in the world. Here's how you can prevent oral cancer.

related

The Top 6 Risk Factors For Oral Cancer

Lifestyle and environmental factors also have been identified as risk factors for oral cancer. Read on to know about the risk factors.

Oral cancers include cancers of the cheeks, lips, mouth, gums, tongue, tonsils and back of the throat. It's one of the three most common types of cancers in India. Causes of oral cancer comprise use of carcinogens such as tobacco or alcohol, consistently unaddressed dental problems, weakened immune system and sexually transmitted viruses.

Also read: Dental Caries: Signs And Symptoms Of Tooth Decay You Must Watch Out For

Oropharyngeal cancer is more common in developing than developed countries. This is because the risk of oral and oropharyngeal cancer is increased by the use of tobacco (through smoking and chewing) and alcohol, the consumption of which is prominently heavier in developing countries, especially India. While tobacco heavily increases the risk of cancer in the cheeks and gums, heavy consumption of alcohol increases the risk of head and neck cancer. The use of areca nut or betel nut also contributes to potentially developing an oral cancer. Moreover, what is a dental disease now can snowball into an oral cancer later, if treated with neglect.

Also read: Factors That Can Affect Your Gut Health: Diet, Stress, Dental Health And More

u5dgg8ao

Tobacco use increases the risk of oral and oropharyngeal cancer
Photo Credit: iStock

Oral cancers sometimes also stem from human papillomavirus (HPV), a viral infection transmitted through unprotected intercourse. Using tobacco products after having contracted HPV increases the chances of it developing into a cancer manifold. Traces of HPV can lead to throat cancer, especially with a weak immune system. Management of oral cancer involves routine checkups that can lead to an early diagnosis and subsequently appropriate line of treatment involving chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery.

Also read: Dental Hygiene: Imperative To Ensure Overall Health, Expert Explains How

Taking care of your oral health can play a vital role in avoiding oral cancer. Very much like other areas of your body, your mouth gets in frequent contact with bacteria. However, since the mouth is the entry points to your digestive and respiratory tracts, practising good oral hygiene daily stands paramount in protecting your oral health. Additionally, scheduling periodic dental checkups are an investment in your oral health, and consequently, your overall health!

(Dr. Sudeep Sarkar, Senior Consultant - Oncosurgery, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein
Health Benefits Of Mint Leaves
Tips To Combat Iron Deficiency
Lifestyle Tips For Boosting Fertility

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively
5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Weekly Insulin Helps Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Achieve Similar Results To Daily Insulin

Study Claims Heart Disease In Elderly May Be Prevented By Anti-Inflammatory Therapies

Obesity Raises Type 2 Diabetes Risk In Women With PCOS, Says Study

On Head Injury Awareness Day Eve, Doctors Stress Importance Of Golden Hour In Saving Life

World Sleep Day 2021: Transcendental Meditation Can Reduce PTSD, Sleep Problems, Says Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases