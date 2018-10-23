ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Cancer »  Israel Discovers Blood Test To Match Treatment To Lung Cancer

Israel Discovers Blood Test To Match Treatment To Lung Cancer

Israeli researchers have discovered a method for matching precise treatment to lung cancer patients through simple blood tests.
  By: IANS  Updated: Oct 23, 2018 04:20 IST
1-Min Read
Israel Discovers Blood Test To Match Treatment To Lung Cancer

The study examined contribution of the use of "Guardant360"

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Oncology department at Soroka Hospital In southern Israel found this
  2. Guardant360 test detects DNA segments in the patient's blood
  3. Now blood test can match lung cancer treatment

Israeli researchers have discovered a method for matching precise treatment to lung cancer patients through simple blood tests, Hebrew-language website "Ynet" reported on Monday.

The study, conducted by the oncology department at Soroka Hospital in southern Israel, examined the contribution of the use of "Guardant360" non-invasive liquid biopsy to match accurate treatment for patients with metastases.

Guardant360 test detects DNA segments in the patient's blood, originated from the cancerous tumor or its metastasis.


RELATED STORIES

New Vaccine Offers Hope For Metastatic Cancer Patients

A newly developed vaccine to treat patients with metastatic HER2-positive cancers has been found effective, results from phase I clinical trial have shown.

Is Lung Cancer Hereditary? All You Ever Wanted To Know About Lung Cancer

With a high mortality and a low survival rate, lung cancer is one of the vilest cancers. Often associated with smoking, the leading cause, lung cancer can go undetected for a long time. We seldom think of our lungs and the impacts they endure when we breathe in all forms of air.

After examining 116 advanced stage non-small-cell lung carcinoma cancer patients, the study concluded that 65 percent of the patients had a genetic modification that could be treated with drugs approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Mission Vision Campaign

 

Home Remedies

Natural And Effective Remedies For Getting Rid Of Male Pattern Baldness Once And For All
Natural And Effective Remedies For Getting Rid Of Male Pattern Baldness Once And For All

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Why Is It Important To Breathe Through Nose?

Israel Discovers Blood Test To Match Treatment To Lung Cancer

Childhood Obesity Can Lead To Deformation Of Hip: Study

A Woman In Gujarat Is The First Lady To Deliver A Baby After Uterus Transplant

Delhi Pollution: Emergency Action Plan To Curb Delhi Pollution Comes Into Effect

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES