Israel Discovers Blood Test To Match Treatment To Lung Cancer
Israeli researchers have discovered a method for matching precise treatment to lung cancer patients through simple blood tests.
The study examined contribution of the use of "Guardant360"
HIGHLIGHTS
- Oncology department at Soroka Hospital In southern Israel found this
- Guardant360 test detects DNA segments in the patient's blood
- Now blood test can match lung cancer treatment
Israeli researchers have discovered a method for matching precise treatment to lung cancer patients through simple blood tests, Hebrew-language website "Ynet" reported on Monday.
The study, conducted by the oncology department at Soroka Hospital in southern Israel, examined the contribution of the use of "Guardant360" non-invasive liquid biopsy to match accurate treatment for patients with metastases.
Guardant360 test detects DNA segments in the patient's blood, originated from the cancerous tumor or its metastasis.
After examining 116 advanced stage non-small-cell lung carcinoma cancer patients, the study concluded that 65 percent of the patients had a genetic modification that could be treated with drugs approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.