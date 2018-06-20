ASK OUR EXPERTS

Cancer »  Neuroendocrine tumor: Irrfan Breaks His Silence Again, Shares The Journey Of Battling Neuroendocrine Cancer

Neuroendocrine tumor: Irrfan Breaks His Silence Again, Shares The Journey Of Battling Neuroendocrine Cancer

Irrfan Khan opens up about neuroendocrine tumor: Irrfan Khan breaks his silence and speaks about the traumatic experience of battling with neuroendocrine cancer.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jun 20, 2018 02:10 IST
4-Min Read
HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine cancer earlier this year
  2. Irrfan Khan terms the conditions as high-grade and new to his vocabulary
  3. Battling cancer has made Irrfan realise his strength and determination
It was sometime earlier this year when Irrfan Khan revealed that he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor. The news came as a shock to his fans all across the country. The actor too has had a traumatic experience ever since he discovered about his illness. So far, Irrfan's friends and colleagues have respected the fact the Irrfan wants some privacy and have in fact not tried too hard to find out details about his illness or treatment. All this while, even Irrfan has kept away from interacting with the media. However, the actor recently broke his silence and spoke to a national daily about his experience in battling with neuroendocrine tumor.
 
 

A post shared by Irrfan (@irrfan) on


 

He started to talk about his experience and said how it has been quite some time since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer. He terms the conditions as "high-grade" and mentions that the name of the disease itself was new in his vocabulary. Neuroendocrine cancer, he found out, was rare because of the fact there were fewer case studies available. Very less information is available about neuroendocrine cancer, which further contributes to making situations worse. Lack of information makes treatment of the condition even more unpredictable, he mentioned, while adding how he was a part of the trial-and-error game.

Also read: Neuroendocrine Tumour: Irrfan Khan's Rare Disease Revealed, Know Causes, Symptoms And More About It

Amidst the chaotic state of being panicked, afraid and shocked, he mentioned how he blabbered to his son that the only thing he expects from himself is to not be facing this crisis in the present state. He sighs that he desperately needs his feet and that fear and panic should not overrule him or make him miserable. This was his entire intention. That was when the pain hit him!

 

 

A post shared by Irrfan (@irrfan) on

 

 

Irrfan's expressions are testimony to the fact that the journey towards battling with cancer is in fact, not easy. It is exactly this kind of emotional and physical pain which most cancer patients go through, straight from being diagnosed to being treated and the final process of recovery.

He moves on to talk about how things seemed when he reached the hospital for treatment and how uncertain things got. He articulately puts the whole process by saying that the only thing certain was the uncertainty.

He resumes by saying that as he entered the hospital, he was already drained, listless and exhausted. As soon as he entered, it struck him that his hospital was right opposite Lord's stadium - which was coincidentally the "Mecca" of Irrfan's childhood dream.

Read also: Thyroid Cancer: Causes, Symptoms And Treatments For Thyroid Cancer

As he was going through pain, he even saw the poster of ace cricketer Vivian Richards. He says that he felt so helpless that it seemed as if the world never belonged to him. The enormous power and intelligence of the cosmos seemed to have an enormous effect on Irrfan. The very peculiarity of his hospital's location struck him. As mentioned above, the uncertainty of things was the most certain aspect of this journey.
 

 

A post shared by Irrfan (@irrfan) on



 

 

While the pain was immense, battling through it was what made Irrfan realise his strength and that he needs to play his game better. This very realisation, was what made Irrfan trust himself and submit and surrender, without giving any regards to the outcome of treatment.

Most of his concerns seem to now have taken a backseat, and all he knows now is what freedom means, in the true sense.

As he took to twitter to share about these feelings, a lot of Bollywood celebrities sent him best wishes and regards for his well-being and speedy recovery.

Also read: Lung Cancer: 7 Ways To Lower Lung Cancer Risk

Get well soon Irrfan! Our best wishes are with you!

COMMENT

