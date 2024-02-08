Home »  Cancer »  Here's How Diet Plays A Role In Cancer Prevention

Here's How Diet Plays A Role In Cancer Prevention

Below we discuss how our diet can play a role in preventing cancer.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Feb 8, 2024
balanced diet and regular exercise help maintain a healthy weight and lower cancer risk

Cancer is a group of diseases characterised by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells in the body. These abnormal cells can invade and destroy surrounding tissues, and can also spread to other parts of the body through the bloodstream or lymphatic system.

While there is no definitive way to completely prevent cancer, adopting a healthy diet and lifestyle can help reduce the risk of developing certain types of cancer. Read on as we discuss how our diet can play a role in preventing cancer.



These diet tips can help lower your risk of cancer:



1. Antioxidant-rich diet

Consuming a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can provide high levels of antioxidants. Antioxidants help protect the body's cells from oxidative damage, which can contribute to the development of cancer.

2. Adequate fibre intake

A diet high in fibre, such as whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables, can aid in digestion and promote healthy bowel movements. This may reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.

3. Reduced red meat consumption

High intake of red and processed meats has been linked to an increased risk of certain cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, and prostate cancer. Choosing lean protein sources such as fish, poultry, and plant-based proteins can help lower the risk.

4. Limited alcohol consumption

Excessive alcohol consumption is a risk factor for several types of cancer, including breast, colorectal, liver, and mouth cancers. Reducing alcohol intake or avoiding it altogether can decrease the chances of developing these cancers.

5. Avoiding sugary beverages

Consuming sugary drinks, such as soda and fruit juices with added sugars, can contribute to weight gain and an increased risk of obesity-related cancers, including breast, colorectal, and pancreatic cancer. Opting for water, herbal teas, or unsweetened beverages is healthier.

6. Maintaining a healthy weight

Obesity has been linked to an increased risk of several types of cancer, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, kidney, and pancreatic cancer. A balanced diet and regular exercise help maintain a healthy weight and lower cancer risk.

7. Increased intake of cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, kale, and Brussels sprouts contain compounds that can help fight cancer. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber, and may possess anti-cancer properties.

8. Increased omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids found in fatty fish like salmon, tuna, and sardines have anti-inflammatory properties and may help reduce the risk of certain cancers, such as breast, colorectal, and prostate cancer.

9. Adequate intake of vitamin D

Vitamin D plays a role in immune function and may have anti-cancer effects. Obtaining vitamin D from natural sources like sunlight, fortified foods, and supplements can potentially reduce the risk of certain cancers, including breast and colorectal cancer.

10. Limiting processed and fast foods

Processed and fast foods often contain high levels of unhealthy fats, sugars, additives, and preservatives. These foods are associated with an increased risk of obesity and certain cancers. Opting for homemade, unprocessed meals using fresh ingredients can contribute to cancer prevention and overall health.

Overall, a healthy diet can boost our health by providing essential nutrients, reducing inflammation, supporting proper immune function, maintaining a healthy weight, and protecting against oxidative damage, all of which collectively contribute to cancer prevention.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

