English Vinglish Actor Sujuta Kumar Succumbs To Cancer

English Vinglish Actor Sujuta Kumar Succumbs To Cancer

Actor Sujata Kumar succumbed to stage four cancer. Admitted in Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, she had multiple organ failure after her condition deteriorated.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 20, 2018 12:04 IST
2-Min Read
Sujata Kumar was suffering from stage four cancer which metastised

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Sujata Kumar rose to fame after English Vinglish
  2. She was also seen in Anil Kapoor's 24, Raanjhana and Gori Tere Pyar Mei
  3. She succumbed to stage four cancer which had metastasised

In a deeply shocking news, Bollywood actress Sujata Kumar died battling stage four of metastatic cancer. The news was broken by her sister Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who took to Twitter to say, "Our beloved Sujata Kumar has passed away and moved on to a better place leaving us with an umimaginable void. She left us an hour ago at 11.26 pm on the 19th of august 2018..Life can never be the same again..." She further tweeted that mortal remains of Sujata will be cremated at the Juhu crematorium in Vile Parle on August 20. However, she deleted this tweet later.

Also read: Seinfield Actor Stanley Anderson Dies Of Brain Cancer: Everything You Need To Know About Brain Cancer

Metastatic cancer is one dangerous kind of cancer which has the potential to spread to other organs of the body easily. Spotboye reported that Sujuta Kumar had stage four cancer which had metastised. Admitted in Lilavati hospital, she had multiple organ failure after her condition deteriorated.


Also read: Bowel Cancer: Symptoms, Causes And Risk Factors

Speaking of her presence in Bollywood, the actress was appreciated for her role in English Vinglish, in which she essayed the role of late Sridevi's sister. While she had appeared in numerous TV commercials and TV serials, it was after EnglishVinglish that she gained popularity. She even appeared in Anil Kapoor's production 24, where she played the role of Meghna Singhania. She also shared screen space in films like Raanjhanaa and Gori Tere Pyar Mei. May her soul rest in peace!

Also read: 7 Early Signs And Symptoms Of Prostate Cancer Which Usually Go Unnoticed

In the meantime, we pray for speedy recovery of actors Irrfan Khan and Sonali Bendre Behl - who are undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumor and metastatic cancer respectively. Read about their latest health update here and here.



