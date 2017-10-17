Diet Tips For Cancer Patients Who Undergo Chemotherapy Or Radiation
Chemotherapy patients should discuss taking supplements with their doctors, because some supplements may interfere with treatment. For instance, cod liver oil might interfere with blood thinning drugs, hormone treatment or chemotherapy. Breast cancer patients who take a multivitamin experience a small decrease in blood cells, which help fight bacterial infections. Previous research has shown that a herbal dietary supplement, used by some men to treat prostate cancer, may interfere with the anti-cancer activity of the chemotherapy drug paclitaxel, thus making it less effective. Studies have also shown that vitamin E might enhance the benefits and reduce the side effects of chemotherapy, and many doctors now recommend vitamin therapy during treatment.
Here are a few diet tips for cancer patients who undergo chemotherapy or radiation.
Chemotherapy kills cancer cells and helps cope better. Unfortunately, this can also kill healthy cells and lead to many side effects like loss in appetite, lowering of immunity, tiredness, a dry mouth and sore throat.
1. Always stay hydrated - watch your liquid intake. This flushes out toxins and other drugs. Fluids like coconut water is very effective in boosting immunity and releasing toxins.
2. After a session of chemo the appetite gets disrupted hence you should include foods high in vitamin C which can help boost appetite. Try sticking to foods of soft consistency like rice, dal, buttermilk which are also easy to digest.
3.A chemotherapy patient requires proteins as it can repair the damaged cells. Increase this during the sessions. Have milk-based products but take note to avoid unpasteurized dairy products. This is essential to reduce the risk of food poisoning. Example - make clear chicken soup and to increase the proteins add pieces of omelettes into it. Always safer to avoid raw foods, chutneys or salads. Stick to a home cooked meal.
4. If you have diarrhoea, have bananas and pears. Dry mouth or dryness in the throat can be good with peaches. Berries being rich in antioxidants are beneficial. Wash the fruits properly so as not to get any infection and preferably have fruit without skin.
5. You must include dark-coloured vegetables in your diet as they are rich in antioxidants. These include beetroot, kale, raddish.
6. Consume nuts every day - walnuts, almonds are rich sources of iron. This will help in reducing the anaemia.
7. Try having 1-2 green teas a day to increase intake of antioxidants.