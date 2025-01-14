Home »  Cancer »  Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Prevent Cervical Cancer With HPV Vaccine

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Prevent Cervical Cancer With HPV Vaccine

This year, Cervical Cancer Awareness Month aims to highlight the importance of increasing access to HPV vaccines, regular screening, and state-of-the-art treatment for cervical cancer in its early stages.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jan 14, 2025 10:29 IST
2-Min Read
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Prevent Cervical Cancer With HPV Vaccine

Cervical cancer is caused by a persistent infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV)

January is observed as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. In this month, WHO and other healthcare bodies aim to raise awareness about cervical cancer, its treatment, prevention and more. Cervical cancer is the abnormal growth of cells in the cervix. According to the World Health Organisation, Cervical cancer is the sixth most common cancer in women in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region. In 2020, an estimated 89,800 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer in the Region and more than 47,500 women died from the disease.

This year, Cervical Cancer Awareness Month aims to highlight the importance of increasing access to HPV vaccines, regular screening, and state-of-the-art treatment for cervical cancer in its early stages.

Cervical cancer is caused by a persistent infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV).



Symptoms of cervical cancer

It is important to see your healthcare provider if you have the following symptoms:



  • Unusual bleeding
  • Foul-smelling vaginal discharge
  • Weight loss
  • Fatigue
  • Loss of appetite
  • Vaginal discomfort
  • Pelvic pain

All about HPV vaccination

The HPV vaccine protects against HPV infections including cervical and many other types of cancer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), children between 11 and 12 years of age should get routine vaccination. The vaccine is also recommended for adults up to age 26. If you are between 27 to 45 years of age, discuss your risks with your doctor.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

