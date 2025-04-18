Home »  Cancer »  Signs And Symptoms Of Cervical Cancer

Signs And Symptoms Of Cervical Cancer

Here are the common signs and symptoms of cervical cancer.
Cervical cancer is a major public health concern that predominantly affects women in their reproductive and post-reproductive years. It occurs in the cervix; the lower part of the uterus, and is often caused by persistent infection with high-risk types of the human papillomavirus (HPV). According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women globally. Despite being preventable and treatable when detected early, a lack of awareness about symptoms of cervical cancer often leads to delayed diagnosis. Recognising the warning signs of cervical cancer can help in timely medical intervention and significantly improve outcomes for women everywhere.

Why early detection of cervical cancer is important

Cervical cancer usually develops slowly and may not show any symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, however, it presents with several distinct signs that shouldn't be ignored. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and WHO stress the importance of understanding these symptoms and undergoing regular screenings, such as Pap smears and HPV testing. Here are the common signs and symptoms of cervical cancer.



1. Unusual vaginal bleeding

Bleeding between periods, after sex, or post-menopause is a major warning sign. It is often the earliest and most noticeable symptom of cervical abnormalities or cancer.



2. Watery or foul-smelling vaginal discharge

A persistent, unusual discharge that is watery, has a strong odour, or contains blood can be an indicator of infection or malignancy in the cervix.

3. Pelvic or lower abdominal pain

Ongoing, unexplained pelvic pain that is not linked to menstrual cramps may signal an underlying cervical condition, especially when accompanied by other symptoms.

4. Painful intercourse

Also known as dyspareunia, pain during sexual activity may result from tumours or cervical inflammation. This symptom should always be evaluated by a healthcare professional.

5. Pain during urination

Pain, burning, or discomfort during urination may occur when the cancer spreads to nearby tissues, including the bladder. Increased frequency of urination may also be a sign.

6. Unexplained weight loss and fatigue

A significant drop in weight without changes in diet or exercise, combined with persistent fatigue, may point to advanced-stage cervical cancer or systemic impact.

7. Leg swelling or back pain

As cervical cancer spreads, it may press on surrounding nerves or lymph nodes, causing swelling in the legs, lower back pain, or even difficulty walking.

8. Bleeding after pelvic exams or douching

Even minor trauma from douching or a routine gynaecological exam may cause bleeding if abnormal tissue is present in the cervix.

9. No symptoms in early stages

Perhaps the most dangerous aspect of cervical cancer is that it often goes unnoticed early on. This highlights the importance of routine screening, as recommended by the American Cancer Society (ACS) and WHO, for early detection and prevention.

Cervical cancer is preventable, treatable, and even curable, especially when detected early. Routine screenings, HPV vaccination, and awareness about its signs can dramatically reduce your risk. Early diagnosis not only saves lives but also improves the quality of life during and after treatment.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

