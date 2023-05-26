Home »  Cancer »  Cancer: These 8 Simple Habits Can Help Reduce The Risk Of Prostate Cancer

Cancer: These 8 Simple Habits Can Help Reduce The Risk Of Prostate Cancer

Regular prostate cancer screenings can help detect the disease early when it is more treatable.

The exact cause of prostate cancer is unknown but risk can be lowered by healthy habits

Prostate cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the prostate gland, which is located below the bladder in men. The prostate gland is responsible for producing semen and it surrounds the urethra, which is the tube that carries urine from the bladder out of the body. Prostate cancer typically grows slowly and doesn't spread beyond the prostate gland, but in some cases, it can spread to other parts of the body, especially if it is not detected and treated early.

The exact cause of prostate cancer is unknown, but there are several risk factors that increase a man's chances of developing the disease. Age is the primary risk factor for prostate cancer, with most cases occurring in men over the age of 65. Other risk factors include a family history of prostate cancer, ethnicity, obesity, and exposure to certain chemicals.

The symptoms of prostate cancer are usually not noticeable in the early stages, but as cancer grows, symptoms may include difficulty urinating, frequent urination, blood in the urine or semen, pain in the lower back, hips, or thighs, and erectile dysfunction.



These symptoms can be caused by other conditions as well, so it's important to see a doctor for an accurate diagnosis. You can reduce prostate cancer risk by making healthy lifestyle choices and adopting healthy habits. Continue reading as we share tips to help you do the same.

Healthy habits that can help lower the risk of prostate cancer:



1. Workout regularly

Exercise helps battle some of the negative health impacts of a sedentary lifestyle, lower inflammation, and boosts immunological function in addition to assisting you in achieving a healthy weight, all of which can help prevent cancer.

2. Eat more fruits and veggies

Although research has not demonstrated that any specific nutrient is guaranteed to lower your risk, fruits, and vegetables are packed with vitamins and nutrients that are thought to lessen the risk of prostate cancer. The tendency is also for you to have less room for other things, such as high-fat foods when you eat more fruits and vegetables.

3. Maintain a healthy weight

A body mass index (BMI) of 30 or greater indicates obesity in men, which may raise their risk of prostate cancer. Work on losing weight if you are obese or overweight. You can achieve this by consuming fewer calories daily and engaging in more physical activity.

4. Speak to a professional

Prostate cancer risk is higher for some men. There may be further risk-reduction alternatives, such as medication, for people with a very high risk of developing prostate cancer. Talk to your doctor if you believe you have a high risk of prostate cancer.

5. Increase vitamin D intake

Vitamin D intake is often inadequate. It can aid in preventing many different illnesses, including prostate cancer. Cod liver oil, wild salmon, and dried shitake mushrooms are some foods high in vitamin D. Many experts advise receiving 10 minutes of daily sun exposure (without sunscreen) because it is a better and more accessible source of vitamin D.

Men should discuss their individual risk for prostate cancer with their healthcare provider and determine how often they should have prostate cancer screenings. In addition, maintaining a healthy lifestyle by exercising regularly, eating a healthy diet, and maintaining a healthy weight can reduce a man's risk for prostate cancer.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases