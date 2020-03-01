ASK OUR EXPERTS

Cancer Diet: Importance Of Good Nutrition Before And During Cancer Treatment; Diet Basics You Need To Know

Cancer: A healthy diet play an important role before, during and after cancer treatment. Here are some guidelines from nutritionist that can help cancer patients eat right.
  By: Soumita Biswas, Nutritionist  Updated: Mar 1, 2020
4-Min Read
A healthy diet is extremely important during cancer treatment

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Always take recommendations from your doctor about what to eat and avoid
  2. You should consume a healthy diet
  3. Avoid raw foods during treatment

Diet plays a key role not just during cancer treatment in fact, it is important during pre and post treatment as well. During cancer treatment, you need to eat to keep up your strength to deal with the side effects of treatment. Treatments can result in appetite loss as well as weight loss. Before starting the treatment, it is important to maintain the weight or prevent the sudden weight loss. Eating a healthy diet and maintaining weight before treatment helps to stay strong, reduce risk of infection and cope with side effects better. It can also improve the chances of receiving treatments. Generally, a high protein high calorie diet is recommended before the treatment starts which helps in improving the sleep pattern also.

Diet for cancer patients before, during and after cancer treatment


Before treatment one should start focusing on healthy food habits which may help to increase your energy. To prepare yourself and your home for your nutritional needs during cancer therapy, think about the following suggestions:

Suggestions

  • Need to maintain good stock of foods
  • Fill your fridge and pantry with healthy foods, especially those that need very little or no cooking
  • Stock up foods which need less or no cooking, which can be used for emergency purpose
  • Always choose small, frequent meals
  • Choose healthy protein rich snacks to eat in-between i.e. peanuts, sprouts, oats etc
  • Nuts, yogurt, pre-chopped veggies, and microwaveable brown rice or other whole grains are easy options
  • In case of nausea/vomiting present avoid milk
  • Plan a grocery list for a week

During treatment

Prepare yourself to follow the diet regime throughout the treatment. In the course of cancer treatment immune system becomes weak and patient may fall sick easily. Reduced immunity results in many side effects and food borne illness too. You may have days when you feel hungry, and others when food is the last thing you want. Eat lots of protein and healthy calories. That will keep your body strong and help repair damage from the treatment. To strengthen the immunity, it is important to consume antioxidants rich fruits, vegetables, whole grains including whole wheat flour, millets, beans, eggs, fish, chicken etc.

Food safety during treatment is very crucial to avoid food borne illness.

Cancer and cancer treatment can weaken your immune system and make you more prone to infection. This includes infection from foods. The following are the tips to keep your food safe. During treatment you should also take recommendations from your doctor about what to eat and avoid.

  • Selection of food quality wise
  • Choose food from a genuine source
  • Avoid raw food
  • Cook food at proper temperature
  • Check expiry date
  • Cook food until it's cooked completely or well done
  • Avoid any leftover food or food from any open packet
  • Keep perishable and healthy foods in fridge
  • Make sure to include items you can eat even when you feel sick
  • Wash vegetables or any raw foods thoroughly
  • Food preparation area or chopping board should be washed thoroughly to avoid contamination
  • Maintain hand hygiene (wash hand before and after eating)
  • High protein and high calorie food

During cancer the body's metabolism called hypermetabolism increases that affect the requirement for high carbohydrate, protein and fat food. High calorie food includes pudding, egg nog, milkshakes, avocado, porridge pulses and legumes, curd, milk, beans, mushroom, chicken, fish and eggs etc.

Management of Side effects

Sometimes it becomes very difficult to manage the side effects. The side effects are like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, swallowing difficulty, gastritis, taste alterations and appetite loss.

  1. Constipation can be avoided by adding more fluids or just plain water. High fiber foods such as vegetables, whole grains also help to prevent constipation.
  2. Diarrhea can be avoided by staying away from dehydration. Eat food always from a known source.
  3. Swallowing difficulty can be solved by including liquid foods in the daily diets. you can always choose shakes, soups or any other liquids.
  4. Nausea can be reduced by avoiding strong odour and spicy foods. Drink plenty of water.
  5. Taste alterations and appetite loss can be replenished by adding high calorie nutrient rich foods.

It can be concluded that, though you are not hungry, you have to eat before and during your cancer treatment. Eating well with high protein and high calorie diet is important throughout the treatment to maintain the weight. Talk with your doctor, nurse, or dietitian about any eating problems that might affect you during cancer treatment. They can advise you about how to follow your special diet to cope with eating problems caused by cancer treatment.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

Home Remedies

Healthy Teas That Can Help You Get Rid Of Nausea And Upset Stomach
Healthy Teas That Can Help You Get Rid Of Nausea And Upset Stomach

FAQ

Read More»

