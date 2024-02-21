Home »  Cancer »  5 Habits That Increase Your Chances Of Developing Stomach Cancer

See your doctor right away if you have been experiencing these symptoms for an extended period of time.

  By: Dr. Anadi Pachaury  Updated: Feb 21, 2024
Chronic stress weakens your immune system and potentially increasing your cancer risk

Stomach cancer impacts the inner lining and ranks as the third deadliest and fifth most common cancer globally. In 2020, the Indian Council of Medical Research stated that there were about 50,000 new cases of stomach cancer. Genetics and lifestyle choices play a major role, and as a result, it's essential to recognise the risks associated with them and take precautions.

Prolonged indigestion or heartburn, unwanted weight loss, abdominal pain, nausea or persistent vomiting, especially with blood, loss of appetite, and difficulty passing stool are a few symptoms indicating stomach cancer that need immediate medical attention.



It is important that we understand that our habits and lifestyle choices can be the reason behind this critical condition.

Here are 5 habits to avoid:



1. Overindulging in Salty Foods

Consuming excessively salty foods such as pickled vegetables, smoked meats, and processed snacks increases the inflammation of your stomach lining and, with that, the chances of stomach cancer. So, aim for healthy eating habits.

2. Overly Smoking

Smoking only harms your body, be it your lungs, skin, or stomach. It is an extremely unhealthy practice that weakens your immunity, increasing your body's vulnerability to many diseases, including cancer.

3. Sugary Drinks and Snacks

Regularly consuming high-sugar-intake beverages and snacks puts you at a significant risk of many health concerns, such as obesity and stomach cancer. Making alternative choices, such as increasing your water intake or avoiding sweetened foods, can make a profound change.

4. Not eating fruits and vegetables

Cutting down on essential nutrients by not eating the right fruits and vegetables can lead to serious harm. Therefore, making the right dietary changes can also help you avoid any serious stomach ailments.

5. Excessive Stress

Chronic stress puts your body in a state of fight, weakening your immune system and potentially increasing your cancer risk. Indulging in practices to relax and calm down can provide help.

See your doctor right away if you have been experiencing these symptoms for an extended period of time. Surgical procedures, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and targeted therapies are examples of medical interventions with favourable results. Your risk of stomach cancer can be considerably decreased by adopting healthy lifestyle practices and being aware of warning signals.

Content By: Dr. Anadi Pachaury, Consultant- Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospital Gurugram


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

Trending Diseases