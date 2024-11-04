Stomach Cancer Awareness Month: Early Signs And Symptoms To Look Out For
Stomach cancer, or gastric cancer, is a disease where malignant cells form in the stomach's inner lining, often leading to severe health complications if not detected early. Known for its subtle onset, stomach cancer can initially present symptoms that mimic other common conditions, which often delays diagnosis. Recognising these early signs can be life-saving, as early detection increases treatment success rates significantly. Here's a look at the most common symptoms to help you better understand and potentially identify this disease at its onset.
Why early detection is crucial for stomach cancer survival
Stomach cancer symptoms can start mild and intensify over time. Recognising and addressing these signs early improves the effectiveness of treatments and enhances survival rates. Below are some critical symptoms to watch for.
1. Persistent indigestion or heartburn
Frequent heartburn or indigestion, even without consuming triggering foods, can be an early sign of stomach cancer. This discomfort often stems from stomach lining irritation caused by tumour growth. If it becomes chronic, consult a healthcare professional.
2. Feeling bloated after small meals
If you feel unusually full or bloated after eating small amounts, it could indicate a problem with digestion due to stomach cancer. The tumour can restrict space in the stomach, making it feel full or swollen with minimal food intake.
3. Loss of appetite and unintended weight loss
Cancer can alter the body's metabolism, causing sudden and unplanned weight loss and a loss of interest in food. This combination is especially concerning if it occurs over a short period without changes in diet or activity levels.
4. Nausea and vomiting, sometimes with blood
Persistent nausea and vomiting are common symptoms that can indicate an issue with the stomach lining. Vomiting with traces of blood is a more serious sign and should be addressed immediately, as it may point to bleeding tumours in the stomach.
5. Abdominal pain or discomfort, particularly above the navel
Pain in the upper abdomen, above the belly button, is often a sign that the stomach lining is irritated or inflamed, possibly due to a tumour. This pain can be sharp, dull, or come in waves, often increasing in frequency and intensity over time.
6. Difficulty swallowing (dysphagia)
As stomach cancer advances, it can spread to nearby tissues, including those involved in swallowing. Difficulty swallowing or feeling as though food is “stuck” in the throat can be a warning sign, especially if this issue persists.
7. Anaemia and general fatigue
Internal bleeding from stomach tumours can cause anaemia, characterised by a low red blood cell count. This can result in constant fatigue, paleness, and weakness. Unexplained anaemia, particularly in adults without obvious causes, should always prompt further investigation.
Stomach cancer's early signs can easily be mistaken for common digestive issues. However, if you experience one or more of these symptoms consistently, it is essential to seek medical advice promptly. Early diagnosis can make a significant difference in treatment outcomes, improving both quality of life and survival rates. Being aware of these symptoms empowers you to take timely action, helping to ensure better health in the long run.
