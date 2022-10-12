Home »  Bones & Joints & nbsp;»  World Arthritis Day 2022: 8 Superfoods People With Arthritis Should Add To Their Diet To Improve Bone Health

World Arthritis Day 2022: 8 Superfoods People With Arthritis Should Add To Their Diet To Improve Bone Health

These foods may help relieve your sore joints and may even prevent the worsening of arthritis.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Oct 12, 2022 03:23 IST
3-Min Read
World Arthritis Day 2022: 8 Superfoods People With Arthritis Should Add To Their Diet To Improve Bone Health

World Arthritis Day 2022: Broccoli may be beneficial for people with arthritis

Several foods can assist in reducing the symptoms of arthritis and enhance your overall joint health. A healthy diet can reduce inflammatory reactions from the body that produce pain in addition to the use of medications. Eating the right foods also aids in maintaining a healthy weight, which is crucial because the majority, if not all, of your body weight, is supported by your hips and knees. 

Regardless of whether you stick to a particular diet plan or not, routinely include the following items on your plate while reducing your intake of unhealthy foods. This may help relieve your sore joints and may even prevent the worsening of arthritis. 

Add these 8 superfoods to your diet if you have Arthritis:



RELATED STORIES
related

World Arthritis Day 2022: Is Physiotherapy helpful? Expert Answers

World Arthritis Day 2022: Some common symptoms for all arthritis types are extreme joint pain, stiffness, swelling, redness, and difficulty in moving the joints.

related

Rheumatoid Arthritis: Add These Nutrients To Your Diet To Reduce Rheumatoid Arthritis Symptoms

Rheumatoid Arthritis: In this article, we discuss different nutrients that benefit the health of people with RA. We also list foods that can provide you with these nutrients.

1. Olive oil

Oleocanthal and omega-3 fatty acids, which have exceptional anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, are abundant in olive oil. Additionally, it aids in preventing pro-inflammatory enzymes from significantly thickening the synovial membrane and resulting in discomfort. Patients with rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis are advised to use olive oil when preparing food.

2. Broccoli

One of the most nutritious vegetables is broccoli. In fact, it could even be linked to reducing inflammation. Furthermore, broccoli has vital nutrients that may lessen the signs and symptoms of arthritis. Like sulforaphane, a substance found in broccoli that has been linked to the prevention of the development of rheumatoid arthritis.

3. Ginger 

Ginger and its compounds prevent the body from producing chemicals that cause inflammation. In addition to this, ginger extract may lower levels of a certain inflammatory marker linked to arthritis. Consuming ginger in its fresh form, powdered, or dried forms may help to lessen arthritic symptoms and inflammation.

4. Onions

Quercetin, a bioflavonoid antioxidant that reduces inflammation, is abundant in onions. It efficiently eliminates free radicals from arthritic joints and controls the release of enzymes that break down proteins. Onions are a prominent part of Indian dishes and can be consumed in various different ways.

5. Banana

A banana is an extremely nutritious food that is rich in potassium, vitamins, and folic acid. It is well known that potassium-rich bananas assist in reducing arthritis-related joint pain as well as salt retention and bone mass loss. Furthermore, it possesses anti-calcification qualities that considerably enhance bone health. 

6. Garlic

Garlic has been proven to have an anti-inflammatory impact that may aid in reducing arthritic symptoms. Even certain immune cells may perform better when garlic is present, strengthening the immune system. Garlic may reduce the symptoms of arthritis and improve general health.

7. Green tea

Epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), a particular antioxidant, and polyphenols, both of which are abundant in green tea, contribute greatly to reducing inflammation and discomfort. While polyphenols aid in reducing or restricting the degradation of cartilage, EGCG aids in preventing the activity of a chemical that harms joints in RA patients.

8. Fatty fish

Salmon and tuna are among the fatty fish species that are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been found to have strong anti-inflammatory properties. Vitamin D, which can help prevent insufficiency, is also abundant in fish. Low vitamin D levels have been linked to rheumatoid arthritis in several studies, which may add to symptoms.

Add these nutrient-dense superfoods to your diet if you want to further improve the health of your bones and joints. 


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Vyvamind Review: The Pros And Cons Of This Supplement

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Short videosBy Firework

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases