World Arthritis Day 2022: 8 Superfoods People With Arthritis Should Add To Their Diet To Improve Bone Health
These foods may help relieve your sore joints and may even prevent the worsening of arthritis.
World Arthritis Day 2022: Broccoli may be beneficial for people with arthritis
Several foods can assist in reducing the symptoms of arthritis and enhance your overall joint health. A healthy diet can reduce inflammatory reactions from the body that produce pain in addition to the use of medications. Eating the right foods also aids in maintaining a healthy weight, which is crucial because the majority, if not all, of your body weight, is supported by your hips and knees.
Regardless of whether you stick to a particular diet plan or not, routinely include the following items on your plate while reducing your intake of unhealthy foods. This may help relieve your sore joints and may even prevent the worsening of arthritis.
Add these 8 superfoods to your diet if you have Arthritis:
1. Olive oil
Oleocanthal and omega-3 fatty acids, which have exceptional anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, are abundant in olive oil. Additionally, it aids in preventing pro-inflammatory enzymes from significantly thickening the synovial membrane and resulting in discomfort. Patients with rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis are advised to use olive oil when preparing food.
2. Broccoli
One of the most nutritious vegetables is broccoli. In fact, it could even be linked to reducing inflammation. Furthermore, broccoli has vital nutrients that may lessen the signs and symptoms of arthritis. Like sulforaphane, a substance found in broccoli that has been linked to the prevention of the development of rheumatoid arthritis.
3. Ginger
Ginger and its compounds prevent the body from producing chemicals that cause inflammation. In addition to this, ginger extract may lower levels of a certain inflammatory marker linked to arthritis. Consuming ginger in its fresh form, powdered, or dried forms may help to lessen arthritic symptoms and inflammation.
4. Onions
Quercetin, a bioflavonoid antioxidant that reduces inflammation, is abundant in onions. It efficiently eliminates free radicals from arthritic joints and controls the release of enzymes that break down proteins. Onions are a prominent part of Indian dishes and can be consumed in various different ways.
5. Banana
A banana is an extremely nutritious food that is rich in potassium, vitamins, and folic acid. It is well known that potassium-rich bananas assist in reducing arthritis-related joint pain as well as salt retention and bone mass loss. Furthermore, it possesses anti-calcification qualities that considerably enhance bone health.
6. Garlic
Garlic has been proven to have an anti-inflammatory impact that may aid in reducing arthritic symptoms. Even certain immune cells may perform better when garlic is present, strengthening the immune system. Garlic may reduce the symptoms of arthritis and improve general health.
7. Green tea
Epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), a particular antioxidant, and polyphenols, both of which are abundant in green tea, contribute greatly to reducing inflammation and discomfort. While polyphenols aid in reducing or restricting the degradation of cartilage, EGCG aids in preventing the activity of a chemical that harms joints in RA patients.
8. Fatty fish
Salmon and tuna are among the fatty fish species that are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been found to have strong anti-inflammatory properties. Vitamin D, which can help prevent insufficiency, is also abundant in fish. Low vitamin D levels have been linked to rheumatoid arthritis in several studies, which may add to symptoms.
Add these nutrient-dense superfoods to your diet if you want to further improve the health of your bones and joints.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
