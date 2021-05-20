Suffering from Knee Pain? Try These Basic Knee Strengthening Exercises
Fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala shared an Instagram video in which she demonstrates exercises for stronger knees. She also mentioned that it was important to evaluate the cause of the knee pain.
Knee strengthening exercise: Simple exercises can help you your knees healthy
HIGHLIGHTS
- There can several possible reasons behind knee pain
- Arthritis is one of the common cause of knee pain in elderly
- Stay physically active to prevent knee pain
Weak knees are a problem that many face. The seemingly simple issue can bring your life to a standstill or at the very least create hindrances in your regular activities. Touching upon this subject, health expert Yasmin Karachiwala said on Instagram that there can be several factors that could cause knee pain and it is important to identify them. Offering a solution that may provide relief, she shared a set of simple exercises that you could practise to strengthen your knees. Along with the video, she also added a note that said that it was extremely important to consult a doctor to evaluate the cause of pain.
Knee pain exercise: Try these exercises for relief
In the note, she said, “The most effective thing to do is ice it (knees) for 15-20 mins. Next, consult a doctor to evaluate the cause of the pain. Whether it's due to overuse, tight muscles around the knee, a sudden injury which has caused a tear or any underlying condition like arthritis, bursitis, chondromalacia patella.”
Demonstrating some easy exercises that focus on strengthening the joint, she further added, “ Today, I'm sharing with you some basic knee strengthening exercises.
The following exercises are part of the special routine
1. Bridging with Pillow (15 reps)
2. Double Leg Kick (10 reps)
3. Modified Clams (20 reps each side)
4.Seated on Chair, Leg Extension (5-10 reps each side)
5. Staggered Sit to Stand with Pillow on Chair (5 reps each side)
Yasmin also added, “If you have pain or swelling please consult your doctor before doing these exercises.”
You can watch the video here:
Previously, the celebrity fitness trainer had shared a bunch of videos that would help you say fit from the comforts of your home. One of the most popular video series on her list is the Cardio/Fat Burn HIIT Series. The trainer has dedicated the entire month to focus on fat-burning routines. She has also added a modified version for those who want to scale down the intensity of exercises.
The latest video in the series comprised exercises such as Reverse Lunge + Alt Knee Up + Kick (left leg), Reverse Lunge + Alt Knee Up + Kick (right leg), Push-up + Alternate Leg Lift, Superman + Reverse Angel. Sharing the video, she had written, “Perform 3 rounds of 45 seconds each, take 15 seconds of active rest in between exercises and a full minute between rounds!”
So, keep your knee pain in control with these exercises at home.
