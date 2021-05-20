ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Bones & Joints »  Suffering from Knee Pain? Try These Basic Knee Strengthening Exercises

Suffering from Knee Pain? Try These Basic Knee Strengthening Exercises

Fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala shared an Instagram video in which she demonstrates exercises for stronger knees. She also mentioned that it was important to evaluate the cause of the knee pain.
  By: NDTV Health Desk  Updated: May 20, 2021 07:17 IST
4-Min Read
Suffering from Knee Pain? Try These Basic Knee Strengthening Exercises

Knee strengthening exercise: Simple exercises can help you your knees healthy

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. There can several possible reasons behind knee pain
  2. Arthritis is one of the common cause of knee pain in elderly
  3. Stay physically active to prevent knee pain

Weak knees are a problem that many face. The seemingly simple issue can bring your life to a standstill or at the very least create hindrances in your regular activities. Touching upon this subject, health expert Yasmin Karachiwala said on Instagram that there can be several factors that could cause knee pain and it is important to identify them. Offering a solution that may provide relief, she shared a set of simple exercises that you could practise to strengthen your knees. Along with the video, she also added a note that said that it was extremely important to consult a doctor to evaluate the cause of pain.

Knee pain exercise: Try these exercises for relief

In the note, she said, “The most effective thing to do is ice it (knees) for 15-20 mins. Next, consult a doctor to evaluate the cause of the pain. Whether it's due to overuse, tight muscles around the knee, a sudden injury which has caused a tear or any underlying condition like arthritis, bursitis, chondromalacia patella.”


Demonstrating some easy exercises that focus on strengthening the joint, she further added, “ Today, I'm sharing with you some basic knee strengthening exercises.

The following exercises are part of the special routine

1. Bridging with Pillow (15 reps)

2. Double Leg Kick (10 reps)

3. Modified Clams (20 reps each side)

4.Seated on Chair, Leg Extension (5-10 reps each side)

5. Staggered Sit to Stand with Pillow on Chair (5 reps each side)

Also read: Turmeric For Knee Pain: Supplements Of Turmeric Show Promising Results Than Placebo, Finds New Study

Yasmin also added, “If you have pain or swelling please consult your doctor before doing these exercises.”

You can watch the video here: 

Previously, the celebrity fitness trainer had shared a bunch of videos that would help you say fit from the comforts of your home. One of the most popular video series on her list is the Cardio/Fat Burn HIIT Series. The trainer has dedicated the entire month to focus on fat-burning routines. She has also added a modified version for those who want to scale down the intensity of exercises. 

Also read: Knee Pain Management: When Is The Right Time To See A Doctor? Expert Tells

The latest video in the series comprised exercises such as Reverse Lunge + Alt Knee Up + Kick (left leg), Reverse Lunge + Alt Knee Up + Kick (right leg), Push-up + Alternate Leg Lift, Superman + Reverse Angel. Sharing the video, she had written, “Perform 3 rounds of 45 seconds each, take 15 seconds of active rest in between exercises and a full minute between rounds!”

Also read: What Leads To Knee Pain In 20s And 30s? Follow These Do's And Don'ts To Prevent Knee Pain

So, keep your knee pain in control with these exercises at home.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb
Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases