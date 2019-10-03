Osteoporosis Prevention: Eliminate These Foods From Your Diet To Reduce The Risk Of Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis prevention: Osteoporosis makes the bone weak and brittle. In this condition, the patient is more prone to fracture. Some foods can increase the risk of osteoporosis. Remove these foods from your diet and keep your bones healthy.
Osteoporosis prevention: Add more calcium to your diet for healthy bones
HIGHLIGHTS
- In osteoporosis minor incidents can also cause fracture
- Too much salt can increase the risk of osteoporosis
- There are many factors which can increase the risk of osteoporosis
Osteoporosis is a condition that affects bones. It makes the bones weak and brittle. A person suffering from osteoporosis is at a higher risk of fracture. Some minor incidents can also cause a fracture in people with osteoporosis. Sometimes even bending, coughing or sneezing can lead to fracture. There are various factors that can contribute to osteoporosis. Some of these are modifiable whereas others are non-modifiable. Some changes in lifestyle and diet can help you reduce the overall risk of osteoporosis. It is a well-known fact that calcium is good for bones. Other than adding more calcium to your diet you need to eliminate some foods from your diet to keep your bones healthy.
Osteoporosis prevention: Foods to avoid
1. Carbonated drinks
Carbonated drinks are bad for your overall health and bones too. These drinks do not have any nutritional value and are high in sugar. Consumption of too much soda or carbonated drinks on a regular basis can reduce bone density. You can swap soda drinks with some healthy options like lemon water, fresh juices, coconut water, milk and many more.
2. Too much salt
Excess salt is bad for your health in many ways. It is bad for your bones as well. It can affect the calcium levels. It can even lead to calcium loss. Low levels of calcium are bad for bone health and can increase the risk of osteoporosis. Reduce your salt intake on a daily basis and keep your bones healthy.
3. Caffeine
Are you addicted to your cup of coffee? This is not good for your bone health. Too much consumption of caffeine also affects the calcium levels and can make your bones weak. Caffeine is present in many food items. Reduce your caffeine intake and choose some healthy alternates instead.
4. Alcohol
Alcohol is bad for your health as well as for your bones. High level of alcohol consumption is associated with reduced bone formation, low bone mass and increased risk of fracture. You should reduce your alcohol intake for better health.
To improve your bone health you need to consume enough calcium for dietary sources. Along with calcium also consume enough vitamin D. Vitamin D helps in better absorption of calcium from the diet consumed.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
