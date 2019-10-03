ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Bones & Joints »  Osteoporosis Prevention: Eliminate These Foods From Your Diet To Reduce The Risk Of Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis Prevention: Eliminate These Foods From Your Diet To Reduce The Risk Of Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis prevention: Osteoporosis makes the bone weak and brittle. In this condition, the patient is more prone to fracture. Some foods can increase the risk of osteoporosis. Remove these foods from your diet and keep your bones healthy.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Oct 3, 2019 05:10 IST
2-Min Read
Osteoporosis Prevention: Eliminate These Foods From Your Diet To Reduce The Risk Of Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis prevention: Add more calcium to your diet for healthy bones

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. In osteoporosis minor incidents can also cause fracture
  2. Too much salt can increase the risk of osteoporosis
  3. There are many factors which can increase the risk of osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a condition that affects bones. It makes the bones weak and brittle. A person suffering from osteoporosis is at a higher risk of fracture. Some minor incidents can also cause a fracture in people with osteoporosis. Sometimes even bending, coughing or sneezing can lead to fracture. There are various factors that can contribute to osteoporosis. Some of these are modifiable whereas others are non-modifiable. Some changes in lifestyle and diet can help you reduce the overall risk of osteoporosis. It is a well-known fact that calcium is good for bones. Other than adding more calcium to your diet you need to eliminate some foods from your diet to keep your bones healthy.

Osteoporosis prevention: Foods to avoid


RELATED STORIES

Bone Health And Osteoporosis Risk: 5 Ways To Make Your Bones Stronger And Keep Osteoporosis At Bay

Tips for healthy bones: Poor bone health can put you at a risk of osteoporosis. You need to ensure healthy bones for lifetime. For healthy bones you must follow few tips. Here are some tips to keep your bones healthy and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

World Osteoporosis Day 2018: This Is What You Should Eat If You Have Weak Bones

World Osteoporosis Day 2018: Osteoporosis is a chronic bone disease that occurs when the bones become weak and may break from a fall or, in serious cases, from sneezing or minor bumps.

1. Carbonated drinks

Carbonated drinks are bad for your overall health and bones too. These drinks do not have any nutritional value and are high in sugar. Consumption of too much soda or carbonated drinks on a regular basis can reduce bone density. You can swap soda drinks with some healthy options like lemon water, fresh juices, coconut water, milk and many more.

qs047p4o

Bone health: Sodas are bad for your bones and body weight
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Osteoporosis Diet: Top Foods That Can Help Deal With Osteoporosis

2. Too much salt

Excess salt is bad for your health in many ways. It is bad for your bones as well. It can affect the calcium levels. It can even lead to calcium loss. Low levels of calcium are bad for bone health and can increase the risk of osteoporosis. Reduce your salt intake on a daily basis and keep your bones healthy.

Also read: 7 Lesser-Known Minerals That Can Reduce Your Risk Of Osteoporosis

3. Caffeine

Are you addicted to your cup of coffee? This is not good for your bone health. Too much consumption of caffeine also affects the calcium levels and can make your bones weak. Caffeine is present in many food items. Reduce your caffeine intake and choose some healthy alternates instead.

61o6t1tg

Osteoporosis Risk: Caffeine intake can put you at a higher risk of osteoporosis
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Alcohol

Alcohol is bad for your health as well as for your bones. High level of alcohol consumption is associated with reduced bone formation, low bone mass and increased risk of fracture. You should reduce your alcohol intake for better health.

Also read: Can You Treat Osteoporosis? Have A Look At Some Natural Ways To Build Healthy Bones

To improve your bone health you need to consume enough calcium for dietary sources. Along with calcium also consume enough vitamin D. Vitamin D helps in better absorption of calcium from the diet consumed.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Sleep Apnea: Warning Signs and Top Risk Factors You Must Know
Sleep Apnea: Warning Signs and Top Risk Factors You Must Know

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Smartphone Dependency Puts Youngsters At A Higher Risk Of Depression, Warns Study; Tips To Reduce Smartphone Addiction

Air Pollution May Contribute To Mental Health Issues In Kids, Warns Study; 5 Prevention Steps Which Might Help

Vitamin D And Fish Oil Show Promise In Prevention Of Heart Attack: Study

Fat Mass Index Linked To Heart Disease In Diabetics, Says Study; Here Are Some Tips For Diabetics To Control Heart Diseases Risk

'Night Owl' Girls More Likely To Gain Weight Says Study; Other Habits Which Can Lead To Weight Gain

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases